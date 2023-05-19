Risk on – Lack of headlines fuels risk-taking

GBP/USD slides as inflation in focus
Cable retreats as weaker UK economic data ease the pressure to raise interest rates. An uptick in Britain’s unemployment rate combined with slowing wage growth over the past three months has slightly raised the chances of a pause at the BoE’s meeting in June. The price action reflects the market’s adjustment to the shifting odds, even though most participants still expect the central bank to hike rates by a quarter of a point to 4.75%. The upcoming CPI will be a market mover and is likely to cement the rate consensus. A soft reading may cause a correction below 1.2300. Otherwise, Sterling could bounce towards 1.2800.
NZD/USD consolidates ahead of RBNZ decision
The New Zealand dollar steadies in the wake of an expansionary budget. The market sees the government’s fiscal measures towards helping those struggling with soaring living costs may contribute to the inflationary pressure. Following the RBNZ's surprisingly hawkish stance at the last meeting, traders have revised their expectations and bet it would increase the official cash rate past the peak of 5.5%. With a forecast that the economy might dodge recession territory, the central bank may still have some headroom for its proactive monetary policy. The pair is hovering above 0.6110 and 0.6380 is the immediate resistance.
XAU/USD retreats as yields climb
Bullion falls back as the US dollar recovers across the board. The market seems to be unfazed by the US debt ceiling debate dragging on, probably due to a sense of deja-vu. While the Biden administration tries to avoid a default, overall risk appetite and the direction of gold are mostly driven by the data-related narrative. Despite a mixed bag of US data recently, the economy continues to exhibit resilience and may allow the Fed to stay assertive for longer than expected. In the absence of major headlines, rising Treasury yields and dollar would provide headwinds to the precious metal. 1920 is the first support and 2080 a new peak.
Nasdaq 100 rallies as market goes risk on
The Nasdaq 100 jumps as sound US economic fundamentals drive risk appetite. Solid earnings reports from tech giants combined with decent economic data infuse a sense of stability in the market. Now that the banking stress seems to be taking a back seat, the bulls saw the calm as a window of opportunity and stepped in. Meanwhile, divergent voices within the Fed between hard line hawks and those who prefer to await further data before coming to a decision would favour Chair Jerome Powell’s initiative to pause the tightening, further offering support to the index as it rises towards 14500 with 13000 as a fresh support.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
