DOLLAR.IDX/USD 4H chart: Tests 200– period SMA

The dollar index, which measures the US Dollar against a basket of major currencies, has surged by 98 points or 1.09% since the end of May. The index breached the 200–period simple moving average at 90.51 on June 3.

By and large, buyers are likely to continue to pressure the price higher during the following trading weeks. The possible target for DXY will be near the weekly resistance level at 91.40.

However, the 200– period SMA could provide resistance for the DOLLAR.IDX/USD pair in the shorter term.

GBR.IDX/GBP 4H chart: Consolidates below 7100.0

During last week's trading sessions, the Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 Index traded between the 7220.27/6950.0 levels.

The UK100, which incorporates the 100 firms with the highest market capitalization listed on the London Stock Exchange, could continue to consolidate below the 7100.0 area during the following trading sessions.

However, technical indicators suggest buying signals on the daily and weekly time-frame charts. Most likely, the GBR.IDX/GBP pair could edge higher during next week's trading sessions.