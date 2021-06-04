DOLLAR.IDX/USD 4H chart: Tests 200– period SMA

The dollar index, which measures the US Dollar against a basket of major currencies, has surged by 98 points or 1.09% since the end of May. The index breached the 200–period simple moving average at 90.51 on June 3.

By and large, buyers are likely to continue to pressure the price higher during the following trading weeks. The possible target for DXY will be near the weekly resistance level at 91.40.

However, the 200– period SMA could provide resistance for the DOLLAR.IDX/USD pair in the shorter term.

GBR.IDX/GBP 4H chart: Consolidates below 7100.0

During last week's trading sessions, the Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 Index traded between the 7220.27/6950.0 levels.

The UK100, which incorporates the 100 firms with the highest market capitalization listed on the London Stock Exchange, could continue to consolidate below the 7100.0 area during the following trading sessions.

However, technical indicators suggest buying signals on the daily and weekly time-frame charts. Most likely, the GBR.IDX/GBP pair could edge higher during next week's trading sessions.

EUR/USD jumps above 1.2150 after Nonfarm Payrolls miss estimates

EUR/USD has leaped above 1.2150, benefiting from dollar weakness related to the US jobs report. Nonfarm Payrolls grew by only 559K in May, below 664K and on top of meager revisions. Wage growth is a silver lining for the dollar.

GBP/USD rises toward 1.42 after disappointing US jobs data

GBP/USD has advanced above 1.4150 after the US reported an increase of only 559K jobs in May, below expectations. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK weighed on the pound earlier.

Gold set to decline below $1,860 as USD rebounds

Gold prices continue to slide lower against the US dollar. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,861 with 0.5% losses. The greenback gathered momentum on the upbeat US economic data released on Thursday.

Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally

SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.

Wake Up Wall Street: Jobs report means no taper just yet but growth ticking along nicely

The US employment report gave the markets just about what they wanted, job growth but not too much to worry about overheating or inflation. Futures love it and immediately tick over 4200 for the front-month S&P. 

