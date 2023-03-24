This week has been a rollercoaster ride for most instruments, including commodities. While gold took the spotlight with an upswing above $2000 per ounce, interesting things were also happening in oil - not as spectacular, but definitely crucial and technical. In this analysis, our focus is on WTI oil.
Oil started the week with optimism, driven by relief in the banking sector and a general risk-on mode in the market. Crude was also benefiting from weakness in the US dollar, which is generally a bullish factor for commodities. While there was a rise, it was far from the one seen in gold - oil doesn't have safe-haven status, after all.
Yesterday, the price created a shooting star candle on the daily chart, which could mark the end of the bullish correction in the market. A shooting star is usually a bad sign for buyers, especially when it's present on a key resistance level like this one. The yellow resistance area at around $72 per barrel was a key support level in February, January, and December. As long as we stay below this level, the sentiment is negative, and the chances of seeing new long-term lows are much greater than the positive scenario.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0750, looks to post modest weekly gains
Following the sharp decline witnessed in the European session, EUR/USD has managed to recover modestly and seems to have stabilized above 1.0750 amid an improvement seen in market mood. The pair remains on track to end the week modestly higher.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2200 heading into the weekend
GBP/USD retraced a small part of its daily decline in the American session after having tested 1.2200 earlier in the day. The US Dollar has lost some strength with Wall Street's main indexes rebounding from opening lows, allowing the pair to limit its losses.
Gold retreats after facing resistance at $2,000
Gold price climbed above $2,000 in the early American session but reversed its direction. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovering from daily lows after Wall Street's opening bell, XAU/USD struggles to keep its footing and trades at around $1,990.
Breaking: Binance suspends spot trading, citing issues
Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume, announced that it halted spot trading. The announcement from the exchange caused BTC and ETH to drop by nearly 3% and 4%.
Deutsche Bank Stock Forecast: DB shares drop 6% at open following bond sell-off
Deutsche Bank (DB) is the newest bank that has the market worried. Shares opened down more than 6% on Friday and at the time of writing are trading off -6.8% at $8.99.