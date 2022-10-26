Wednesday forecast (October 26, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 5.259, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 6.305.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 5.259, which will be followed by moving down to support level 4.750.
Weekly forecast (October 24 – 28, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 5.325, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 6.493.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 4.980, which will be followed by reaching support level 4.459 and 3.876.
Monthly forecast, October 2022
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 10.028, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 11.90.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 10.028, which will be followed by reaching support level 7.532 and 6.500.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
