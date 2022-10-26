Wednesday forecast (October 26, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 5.259, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 6.305.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 5.259, which will be followed by moving down to support level 4.750.

Weekly forecast (October 24 – 28, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 5.325, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 6.493.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 4.980, which will be followed by reaching support level 4.459 and 3.876.

Monthly forecast, October 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 10.028, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 11.90.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 10.028, which will be followed by reaching support level 7.532 and 6.500.

