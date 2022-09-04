Weekly Forecast (September 5 – 9, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 10.028, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 11.90.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 10.028 – 9.664, which will be followed by reaching support level 7.532.

Monthly Forecast, September 2022

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 10.028, which will be followed by reaching support level 7.532 and 6.500.

