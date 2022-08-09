This/next week forecast (August 8 – 5, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 8.480, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 9.419 – 9.664.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 7.550, which will be followed by reaching support level 6.500.

Previous week forecast

Monthly forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 8,755, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 9,664.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 8,755, which will be followed by reaching support level 6,500.