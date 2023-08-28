Share:

Dollar Index and Euro can trade within 104.50-103.50 and 1.0750-1.0850 respectively. Aussie and Pound have risen slightly and needs to sustain the upmove to rise towards 0.6450-0.65 and 1.27 respectively. USDJPY looks bullish to 147 while EURJPY has broken above 158 and can soon target 159-160 on the upside. USDCNY is ranged within 7.25-7.32 but has scope to rise towards 7.35/40 eventually. USDRUB seems to be rising within 92-96 region while above 91.60. EURINR has come down to 89 and unless an immediate bounce is seen it can fall further towards 88. USDINR can trade within 82.30-82.70-82.90 for the near term.

The US Treasury yields remain broadly stable as there was no surprise from Powell’s speech in his Jackson Hole speech. Powell reiterated that the Fed would continue to increase the rates or will retain it at higher levels. The outlook is bullish for the yields, and they can rise more. The German yields have risen back from around their support. Outlook remains bullish and more rise is on the cards. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have risen back. A strong follow-through rise is needed to resume the uptrend from here itself. Else further fall is possible before the uptrend resumes.

Dow Jones is getting good support at 34000. View is bullish while it remains above 34000. DAX and Nikkei looks mixed. Nifty can rise back taking cues from the global markets. Shanghai can rise towards 3250-3275 if it sustains above 3125.

Brent and WTI are facing rejections from the resistance at $85 (Brent) and $80 (WTI) respectively. While below these resistance, a fall to our expected level might be possible. Gold, Silver and Copper can see a rally on the upside while above the support at 1920, 23.80/70 and 3.73 respectively. Natural is bullish for a rise towards 3.0 in the near term.

