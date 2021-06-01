The western world continues moving closer to overcoming the COVID-19 crisis. In the EU, cases are falling in most countries while restrictions are lifted. Vaccination pace has picked up with 35% of the population vaccinated. In the US, the situation continues to improve with hospitalisations at the lowest level during the pandemic, although the pace of vaccinations has declined. The situation is more critical in some emerging markets, notably India, but also here new cases are now declining. Vaccines also appear effective against known mutations, reducing the chance of renewed lockdowns in the fall.
Momentum in global economy continues to be supported by re-opening of economies and sizable fiscal stimulus in the US. US PMIs hit new record highs (data goes back to 2010) and the German ifo expectations rose further. Euro area consumer confidence rose sharply in May to the highest level since 2018. US "jobs plentiful" index is back to the high levels seen before the COVID crisis. The main barrier for job growth in the US right now is not the availability of jobs but rather that some people refraining from taking a job. However, when the extended benefits expire in September and the vaccine roll-out is complete in the coming months, we expect more people to take on available jobs.
Inflation pressures are re-emerging. US and Euro Area headline inflation creeped higher in April driven by commodity prices and base effects. US Core inflation is also rebounding but increases were more muted in Europe. While the general view is that the inflation rate will fall later this year as base effects dissipate, risks that could keep inflation high include overheating in global manufacturing as well as sharp increases in commodity prices. Both factors could eventually lead to companies starting to pass on higher costs to consumers. For more details see our latest notes Global Research: Global manufacturing heading for a hot (inflation) summer, 12 May 2021 and Global Research - The impact on inflation of a commodity super cycle, 25 May 2021
Fed and ECB continue to signal patience when it comes to tapering bond purchases. The Fed has highlighted that the US economy is still far away from normalisation and that current inflation pressures are temporary. We think that the tapering discussion will be launched at the September meeting. ECB is sticking to the same view with ECB member Francois Villeroy at Danske Bank's Nordic Summit on 25 May stroking a dovish tone by saying "let me be crystal-clear: any hypothesis of a reduction of purchases partly for the third quarter or the following quarters is purely speculative". However, other central banks, such as in Hungary, Czech Republic, New Zealand and Norway, are communicating monetary tightening amid economic rebound and inflation pressures.
Despite the strong data, reflation trades have taken a break. US yields and equities have moved sideways. In Europe yields have climbed higher. Oil prices remain in the upper 60s to the USD, copper prices have drifted lower and iron ore prices took a dive. Inflation expectations have declined in both the US and the euro area. Investors appear positioned for the reflation theme already, making it hard for markets to go much further for now. In the medium term we still look for higher bond yields once the service sector becomes the driver of growth and job creation picks up, see also Yield Outlook: Inflation = higher rates and yields, 11 May 2021. We are still constructive on equities, although returns may be lower from here given higher valuations and a peak in the cycle in H2
