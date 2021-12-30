Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 30 Dec 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 115.03.. Dlr remains on the front foot ahead of Japan's bank holiday on Fri n climbed marginally abv Wed's 115.03 high to a near 5-week top of 115.06 on continued yen selling, partly due to y'day's rally in U.S. treasury yields (benchmark 10-year hit 1-month high of 1.56%, circa 1.5479%).
Intra-day firmness suggests price is en route twd 2021 fresh 3-year peak at 115.51 (Nov high), however, a break abv this key level is needed to retain bullishness for further headway twd next projected target at 115.93 next week. Bids are noted at 114.95-85 n more below with stops below 114.50 while offers are tipped at 115.20/25 with stops abv 115.55.
On the data front, U.S. will release werkly jobless claims, continued jobless claims n Chicago PMI. U.S. govt. offices will be closed on Fri in lieu of New Year holiday and U.S. bond market will also close early.
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after US data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate above 1.1300 in the early American session as markets remain choppy ahead of the New Year holiday. The dollar holds its ground after the data from the US revealed on Thursday that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 198K from 206K.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.3500 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD dropped toward 1.3450 in the early European session on Thursday but made a sharp U-turn ahead of the American session. With the greenback facing renewed selling pressure amid falling yields, the pair is trading in the positive territory above 1.3500.
Gold rebounds to $1,800 as US T-bond yields slide
Gold regained its traction and staged a recovery toward $1,800 ahead of the American session on Thursday. Following Wednesday's 5% upsurge, the 10-year US T-bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, supporting XAU/USD's rebound.
AVAX price set sights on new all-time highs as bullish formation emerges
AVAX price is currently forming a bullish chart pattern that could set a new record high for Avalanche at $174. The token must overcome a series of challenges ahead, including the toughest hurdle at $123, in order for the optimistic outlook to be validated.
US Stocks: Three reasons for the Santa Rally, and why a hangover could come in early 2022 Premium
Markets have been cheerful in the festive season – but explaining the S&P 500's new highs cannot be only labeled a "Santa Rally." There are three major drivers for the upbeat mood, but they could easily reverse and cause a nasty New Year's hangover.