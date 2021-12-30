Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 30 Dec 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 115.03.. Dlr remains on the front foot ahead of Japan's bank holiday on Fri n climbed marginally abv Wed's 115.03 high to a near 5-week top of 115.06 on continued yen selling, partly due to y'day's rally in U.S. treasury yields (benchmark 10-year hit 1-month high of 1.56%, circa 1.5479%).

Intra-day firmness suggests price is en route twd 2021 fresh 3-year peak at 115.51 (Nov high), however, a break abv this key level is needed to retain bullishness for further headway twd next projected target at 115.93 next week. Bids are noted at 114.95-85 n more below with stops below 114.50 while offers are tipped at 115.20/25 with stops abv 115.55.

On the data front, U.S. will release werkly jobless claims, continued jobless claims n Chicago PMI. U.S. govt. offices will be closed on Fri in lieu of New Year holiday and U.S. bond market will also close early.