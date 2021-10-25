Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 25 Oct 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 113.74.. Dlr pares Fri's decline n ratcheted higher from New York 1-week trough of 113.42 to 113.82 in Tokyo morning as a bout of yen-selling lifted price, suggesting consolidation is in store.

As erratic fall from Wednesday's fresh 3-year peak at 114.69 to 113.42 signals recent uptrend has made a temporary bottom, strong gain is not envisaged n as long as Friday's 114.20 top holds, another fall can't be ruled out, below 113.42 would extend weakness towards 113.22 but 113.01 should hold.

Bids are noted at 113.50/40 with stops below there while offer are tipped at 113.80/90 with some stops above 114.00.

U.S. eco. data is pretty light today with Dallas Fed mfg index being the only data due out at 14:30GMT.