Update Time: 02 Dec 2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1334.. Euro is in holding pattern after yesterday's sideways swings following Tuesday's selloff from 1.1382 to 1.1236 after hawkish comments by Fed chair J. Powell.
As said decline from 1.1382 suggests early correction from November's fresh 16-month bottom at 1.1187 has ended, consolidation with downside bias remains ahead of Friday's key U.S. jobs report.
Offers are tipped at1.1350/60 with stops above there, more stops are touted above 1.1385.
Bids are noted at 1.1310/00 with stops below there.
On the data front, we have Italy's unemployment and then the same from the EU as well as producer prices. ECB board member Panetta will chair at an ECB biennial conference on Fiscal policy and EMU governance at 14:00GMT.
