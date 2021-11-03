Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 03 Nov 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1581.. Euro moves narrowly in subdued Asian morning after price initial edged higher to 1.1613 in European morning yesterday but later ratcheted lower in New York session to 1.1576 as usd regained traction n gained strongly vs the commodity currencies.

As the euro's retreat from 1.1613 suggests a corrective bounce from Friday's 2-week trough at 1.1535, although strong, has possibly ended, below 1.1564 would lend credence to this view and heads back towards 1.1535 (Fed's hawkish tilt perhaps).

Offers are tipped at 1.1600/10 with stops reported above 1.1625 while bids are noted at 1.1575-70 with stops touted below 1.1560.

On the eco. data, Italy will release unemployment n then the same from the EU. We have a number of ECB officials scheduled to speak in European session, please refer to our EI page for details.