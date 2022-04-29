In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
After the catastrophic first half of the week, the end brings us a reversal attempt on indices. On SP500 it is happening in a great place as we are currently trying to defend the neckline of a H&S pattern.
Nasdaq tries to create a hammer on a weekly chart on a crucial horizontal support around 13k points.
GBPUSD is trying to use the 61.8% Fibo as a last line of defense.
EURUSD after the breakout of the lower line of the triangle is defending on the long-term horizontal support around 1.05.
EURGBP still flirting with the 0.83 support. This week unfortunately did not change anything in the long-term situation.
Gold climbs back above 1900 USD/oz, which may effectively end the bearish correction.
Brent Oil is still locked inside of the symmetric triangle but for a change, we are about to test its upper boundaries now.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500 after US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory in positive territory above 1.0500 but seems to be having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum amid a negative shift in risk mood. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation declined to 5.2% on a yearly basis in March, coming in lower than the market expectation of 5.3%.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2550 as investors assess latest US data
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure and fell below 1.2550 in the early American session, erasing a portion of its daily gains. The annual PCE inflation in the US jumped to 6.6% in March from 6.3% in February but the Core PCE declined to 5.2% from 5.3% in the same period.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, stays above $1,900
Gold lost its traction and started to pull away from the daily high it set at $1,920. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day after the mixed PCE inflation data from the US, making it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin price has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.
BABA soars on Bloomberg report of easing regulatory fears
Alibaba (BABA) stock is soaring on Friday as Chinese equities participate in a strong, broad-based rally. The Chinese authorities are apparently looking at more economic stimulus measures to boost economic activity and demand.