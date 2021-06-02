NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.7231; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7245 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7150. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7275. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7365. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 0.7195.

NZDUSD

GBP/JPY, “Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen”

GBPJPY is trading at 155.30; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 154.75 and then resume moving upwards to reach 156.75. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 154.05. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 153.15. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 155.75.

GBPJPY

AUD/CAD, “Australian Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

AUDCAD is trading at 0.9336; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.9365 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.9215. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.9385. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9475.

AUDCAD

 

Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.

EUR/USD drops toward 1.2200 amid an uptick in the US Treasury yields. US dollar holds onto recent gains amid higher yields, strong ISM Manufacturing PMI and covid concerns. German data and Lagarde's speech awaited. 

GBP/USD trades cautiously above 1.4150 on Wednesday. The pair licks its wound after falling sharply from the highs of 1.4248 in the previous session. Negative divergence in momentum oscillator throws caution on aggressive bids.

Gold remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day despite a recent bounce-off intraday low, 0.17% on a day around $1,897 ahead of Wednesday’s European session.

XRP price has witnessed a fresh bounce off a crucial demand zone, indicating a bounce from this barrier could kick-start an upswing. The immediate overhead barrier might hinder this rally.

US inflation figures point higher and would warrant a rate hike in normal times. The Federal Reserve remains (almost) perfectly unified in dismissing higher prices. The dollar has room to fall if shortages self-resolve.

