GBP/USD

Looking at GBPUSD Chart, we can see the sideways price action from the 25th of May until yesterday’s session, trading in the channel between support of 1.2563 and overhead resistance of 1.2658. Early on the 2nd of June session, we can see the leg down, breaking support and falling in the 1.2475 range and forming a new support level near the 1.2456 level. However, near the end of the same day, we can see the bounce to the 1.2525 level, and earlier today it moved higher to 1.2574 where it was last found trading.

Today we can expect a move back in the 1.26 range, making it again in the previous trading range of last week.