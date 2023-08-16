Share:

GBP/USD

Cable accelerated higher on Wednesday morning after UK inflation data showed that price pressures continue to ease, bur core inflation remains elevated and close to its record high, warning that the Bank of England would need to further raise interest rates, as inflation is still 3 ½ times above the central bank’s target.

Fresh strength generates fresh signals of possible reversal after the bear-leg from 1.3141 (2023 high, posted on July 14) was contained by rising daily Ichimoku cloud.

Recent spikes (1.2620/1.2616) also form a double-bottom pattern, which needs to be verified on further gains and breach of pivotal barrier at 1.2817 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.3141/1.2616).

This would also confirm formation of higher base and open way for further recovery.

Near-term action is expected to keep bullish bias while holding above the top of rising cloud (currently at 1.2748), though technical picture on daily chart is mixed, as north-heading 14-d momentum is still in negative territory, RSI hit neutrality zone and moving averages are mixed that keep the downside vulnerable on existing risk of recovery stall.

Expect strong bullish signal on break of 1.2817 Fibo barrier that would open way for stronger recovery and expose targets at 1.2879 and 1.2941 (Fibo 50% and 61.8% respectively).

Conversely, failure to register close above broken Fibo 23.6% barrier at 1.2740 would weaken near-term structure, but return and close below daily cloud base (1.2654) will be needed to confirm bearish signal for retest of 1.2620/1.2616 double-bottom and risk of deeper fall on break here.

Res: 1.2766; 1.2817; 1.2879; 1.2941.
Sup: 1.2740; 1.2686; 1.2654; 1.2616.

GBPUSD

Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels

    1. R3 1.2823
    2. R2 1.2788
    3. R1 1.2746
  2. PP 1.2711
    1. S1 1.2669
    2. S2 1.2634
    3. S3 1.2592

 

Share: Feed news

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.0900 after EU data

EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.0900 after EU data

EUR/USD is looking north toward 1.0950 in the European session on Wednesday. Mixed Eurozone GDP, employment and industrial production data fail to inspire the Euro, as the pair capitalizes on a broad US Dollar pullback. US housing data and Fed Minutes eyed. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends recovery above 1.2750 after UK inflation data

GBP/USD extends recovery above 1.2750 after UK inflation data

GBP/USD extends recovery gains above 1.2750 in the European morning on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual Core CPI inflation held steady at 6.9 in July and helped Pound Sterling show resilience against its rivals.

GBP/USD News

Gold price looks vulnerable as FOMC minutes loom

Gold price looks vulnerable as FOMC minutes loom

Gold price flirts with the crucial support of $1,900 as investors await the FOMC minutes to attain guidance about inflation and the interest-rate peak. The XAU/USD continues to find offers from market participants as the USD and Treasury yields strengthen due to the resilience of the US economy, which contrasts with China’s poor economic outlook.

Gold News

INJ, GRT, AGIX, ROSE prices dip as SEC chair Gary Gensler alludes to a shifted gaze toward AI tokens

INJ, GRT, AGIX, ROSE prices dip as SEC chair Gary Gensler alludes to a shifted gaze toward AI tokens

US SEC Chair Gary Gensler has recently commented on AI, describing it as "the most transformative tech of our time." Nevertheless, Gensler noted that securities law could be implicated based on how AI tech is used. 

Read more

Inflation fears linger as FOMC minutes approach

Inflation fears linger as FOMC minutes approach

Over the month of August, there has been a mixed picture for the US economy. Yes, the last NFP showed jobs being added to the US economy at the second slowest rate this year, but the average hourly earnings were still high and the unemployment rate was still low.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures