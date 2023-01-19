GBP/USD
Cable keeps firm tone on Thursday, but holding within about 70-pips range, with little impact from today’s better than expected US data.
Sterling was inflated on Wednesday by UK inflation data which showed persisting inflationary pressures and weak US retail sales, hitting the one-month high on probe above 1.2400 barrier and almost fully retracing 1.2446/1.1841 pullback.
Structure on daily remains bullish and underpins the action for continuation of larger uptrend from Sep 26 low (1.0348), which was paused rally for correction in past few months, though bulls may struggle to break higher, due to headwinds from key barriers at 1.2446/55 (former top of Dec14/base of falling weekly cloud.
Prolonged consolidation could be likely near-term scenario, with bullish bias to remain intact while the price holds above rising daily Tenkan-sen (1.2259).
Res: 1.2446; 1.2455; 1.2500; 1.2589.
Sup: 1.2313; 1.2255; 1.2215; 1.2151.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2613
- R2 1.2524
- R1 1.2431
- PP 1.2343
-
- S1 1.225
- S2 1.2162
- S3 1.2068
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovering around 0.6900 after posting fresh weekly lows Premium
A late bounce in Wall Street helped AUD/USD move away from a fresh weekly low of 0.6871 with the pair currently battling to recover beyond the 0.6900 threshold. The US Dollar benefited for a second consecutive day from risk-off flows.
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0820 as ECB hawks hit the wires Premium
The hawkish rhetoric from different ECB officials provided support for the shared currency in a risk-averse environment. Unimpressive United States macroeconomic data kept investors in cautious mode.
Gold: Buyers maintain the pressure with eyes on $2,000 Premium
Risk aversion dominates financial markets on Thursday, helping XAU/USD to extend its gains towards the weekly high. The bright metal met buyers near the $1,900 threshold and currently trades around $1,920, holding on to early gains.
Crypto traders fight ransomware hackers, payouts decline 40% to $456.8 million in 2022
Crypto traders refuse to pay ransomware hackers, and their exploit has dropped 40% Year-on-Year from 2021 to 2022. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis shared details of funds collected by ransomware hackers in a new report.
Stocks lose traction despite improved US data
Stocks are on the slide once again, as fears of prolongued periods of high interest rates cast aside recent optimism on falling inflation. However, todays improved US data does help ease some of the fears that we could be facing a sharp economic collapse this month, says Joshua Mahony.