GBP/USD
Cable maintains firm bearish tone on Friday and extends steep fall into third consecutive day.
Friday’s action holds below psychological 1.20 level, which reverted to solid barrier, with fresh bearish acceleration probing below next significant support at 1.1938 (200DMA) and pressuring 100DMA (1.1900), the last obstacle on the way towards key support at 1.1841 (2023 low of Jan 6).
Break of the latter would complete a double-top pattern and weaken the larger structure, opening way for a deeper correction of 1.0348/1.2447 advance.
Upticks should remain under 1.20 barrier to keep fresh bears intact.
Res: 1.1984; 1.2000; 1.2072; 1.2092.
Sup: 1.1900; 1.1841; 1.1796; 1.1763.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2165
- R2 1.212
- R1 1.2056
- PP 1.2011
-
- S1 1.1947
- S2 1.1902
- S3 1.1839
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slides toward 1.1900 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD has extended its slide toward 1.1900 heading into the American session amid the negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment on Friday. Although the data from the UK showed that Retail Sales rose by 0.5% in January, it failed to help the pair gain traction.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0600 amid notable USD demand
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and continues to push lower toward 1.0600, trading at its lowest level in six weeks. The pair is undermined by a broadly firmer US Dollar amid rallying US Treasury bond yields and risk aversion. ECB and Federal Reserve speeches eyed.
Gold needs a weekly closing below $1,825 to target $1,800
Gold price is extending its three-day bearish momentum on Friday, following Thursday’s sharp reversal from near the $1,850 level. The buying interest around the United States Dollar (USD) remains unabated amid hawkish US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations.
Ethereum deflation rate is accelerating by the day: Here’s what to expect from ETH price
Ethereum has turned deflationary since its transition to Proof-of-Stake. The altcoin’s issuance has been on a steady decline whilst its price, meanwhile, has cranked up to a five-month high.
No landing?
The equity marathon that kept going on for questionable reasons since Tuesday ended in tears yesterday, with the arrival of a new set of economic data that crushed the optimistic rhetoric of soft landing.