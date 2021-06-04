The GBP/USD is bearish after the ADP and we should see a retest of a trend line for further selling.

If the price gets to the POC zone again, we might see a rejection. 78.6-88.6 is the zone where we could see a drop. 1.4177-89 is the POC zone and the price should move down. This might be the scenario after the NFP. However if the price breaks 1.4076 we should see 1.4044 as the final target.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

