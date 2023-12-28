GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling bulls could turn hesitant if 1.2800 stays intact

Share:

GBP/USD rose above 1.2800 for the first time in nearly 5 months.

The pair could correct lower if it fails to stabilize above 1.2800.

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US will be watched closely.

Fuelled by the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD), GBP/USD gained traction and advanced beyond 1.2800 for the first time since August. Ahead of the mid-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US, the pair staged a technical correction early Thursday.

Pound Sterling price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.90% -0.63% -0.43% -0.45% -1.13% -0.59% -2.30% EUR 1.00% 0.31% 0.64% 0.56% -0.14% 0.48% -1.25% GBP 0.76% -0.37% 0.49% 0.21% -0.49% 0.26% -1.76% CAD 0.44% -0.79% -0.25% -0.26% -0.68% 0.02% -2.00% AUD 0.45% -0.51% -0.19% 0.02% -0.70% -0.10% -2.03% JPY 1.12% 0.21% 0.31% 0.97% 0.72% 0.74% -1.32% NZD 0.55% -0.43% -0.06% 0.14% 0.08% -0.62% -1.66% CHF 2.42% 1.22% 1.45% 1.99% 2.04% 1.30% 1.73% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations continue to dominate the action in financial markets and weigh on bond yields following the softer-than-forecast Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation.

According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in a nearly 85% probability of a rate cut in March.

In the second half of the day, the US Department of Labor will release the Initial Jobless Claims data for the week ending December 23. Markets expect the number of first time application for unemployment benefits to come in at 210,000. A reading below 200,000 could trigger a short-lasting recovery in the USD. Nevertheless, trading conditions are likely to continue to thin out ahead of the New Year's holiday, making it risky to bet on a steady move in either direction.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD was last seen trading near 1.2800, where the mid-point of the ascending regression channel is located. If the pair fails to stabilize above that level, profit-taking could cause it to correct lower. On the downside, the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the lower limit of the ascending channel aligns as key support before 1.2700 (50-period SMA) and 1.2650 (100-period SMA).

In case 1.2800 is confirmed as support, 1.2850 (static level) could be seen as the next resistance ahead of 1.2900 (upper limit of the ascending channel).