GBP/USD: Balancing between its support level and its resistance level

GBP/USD
Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that the Forex pair is in an uptrend, and it is traded at around $1.2464. At the current level, we should expect a big movement depending on the direction it will follow. If it falls below the level of $1.2450, then it could approach the support level at around $1.2380 and if it is not able to hold it, then we could see a further big drop towards the level of $1.22.
On the other hand, if it continues rising, it should test the resistance level at around 1.2510 and if it breaks through it, then it should test the level of 1.26.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
