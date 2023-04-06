GBP/USD: Balancing between its support level and its resistance level

Share:

GBP/USD

Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that the Forex pair is in an uptrend, and it is traded at around $1.2464. At the current level, we should expect a big movement depending on the direction it will follow. If it falls below the level of $1.2450, then it could approach the support level at around $1.2380 and if it is not able to hold it, then we could see a further big drop towards the level of $1.22.

On the other hand, if it continues rising, it should test the resistance level at around 1.2510 and if it breaks through it, then it should test the level of 1.26.