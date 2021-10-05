GBP/USD
On Monday, the surge of the GBP/USD reached above the resistance zone that is located below the 1.3600 mark and the 200-hour simple moving average. However, after the surge, the pair retraced back down and up to Tuesday's European morning the rate traded above the mentioned technical levels.
If the support levels cause a surge, the GBP/USD would most likely reach for the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3714. Although, note that the 1.3650 mark could provide resistance and slow down a potential surge.
On the other hand, a passing of the 200-hour SMA and the support zone below the 1.3600 level would almost immediately find additional support in the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3563 and the 55-hour simple moving average at 1.3560. Below these technical levels, the 100-hour SMA might serve as support at 1.3515.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is attempting to pick up from 14-month lows at 1.1530
The euro ticks up from multi-month lows at 1.1530. The euro is trying to bounce up from multi-month lows at 1.1530 on Wednesday’s US trading session although it remains well below previous lows at 1.1560 so far.
GBP/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.3635 key hurdle
GBP/USD extend the recent rebound from the weekly bottom towards the 1.3600 threshold, near 1.3590 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The cable pair again bounces off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September 14-29 downside, actually before that.
Gold probes hidden bearish divergence above $1,750 on firmer sentiment
Gold edges higher following the rebound from weekly low. XAU/USD cheers improvement in the market sentiment, firmer around $1,763 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed weekly low before bouncing off $1,746 the previous day.
Ethereum price to set new all-time high at $4,500 as ETH bulls take over
Bullish structural breakout of the Cloud in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Fibonacci expansions project a new critical zone for the all-time high near $4,500, Few roadblocks ahead if Ethereum maintains momentum.
Underlying strength, but gathering clouds
Recent data show business and consumer sentiment has peaked and real GDP growth is expected to slow down whilst remaining well above potential.