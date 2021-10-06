GBP/JPY

Upside risks dominated the GBP/JPY currency pair on Tuesday. As a result, the British Pound edged higher by 126 pips or 0.83% against the Japanese Yen during yesterday's trading session.

As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher in a narrow ascending channel pattern. The potential target for buyers will be near the 153.00 area.

However, the currency exchange rate could encounter resistance at 152.59 within this session.