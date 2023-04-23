EUR/AUD big line is located at 1.6500's and ranges from 1.6500's to 1.6000's. AUD/USD bottom is based at any price in the 0.6600's. EUR/AUD shorts at 1.6400's and 1.6500's coincides to AUD/USD longs at 0.6600's. EUR/AUD's 22% correlation to AUD/USD confirms the opposite directional relationship to longs and shorts. AS EUR/AUD remains at the highs and AUD/USD at lows, longs and shorts will continuously hold.
EUR/AUD requires a lower price in the 1.6100's and 1.6200's minimum to create a larger AUD/USD trading range. Current EUR/AUD at 1.6400's and 1.6500's trades at high extremes to AUD/USD at 0.6600's.
AUD/USD holds a similar situation to GBP/AUD as GBP/AUD at 1.8500's trades at extremes to AUD/USD. GBP/AUD 's big line is located at 1.8600's and targets easily 1.8300's then 1.8200's. A lower GBP/AUD and EUR/AUD offers AUD/USD a wider trade range and more profitable trades.
Oversold AUD/USD runs oversold across the board to EM currencies as AUD/EM. AUD/PLN at 2.8098 trades deeply oversold then AUD/RON, AUD/SEK, AUD/BGN and AUD/DKK. AUD/USD's only direction and trade is long.
NZD/USD trades as AUD/USD to GBP/NZD and EUR/NZD. GBP/NZD and EUR/NZD trade at overbought extremes to oversold NZD/USD bottoms at 0.6100's. Massive overbought GBP/NZD and EUR/NZD must trade lower not only from overbought but to create trade ranges and profit opportunities for NZD/USD.
As usual, trades begin at entry, ends at target and nothing in between. No stops, charts or bore readers with yesterday's news. Regardless to market talk, we deliver profits.
GBP/NZD's next line above is located at low 2.0300's and absolute top at 2.0600;s. Last time 2.0600's traded was May 2020. GBP/NZD is headed back to 2.0000's and on the way to the 1.9900's break. EUR/NZD targets every 100 pips from current 1.7800 to 1.7300's and 1.7200's. Good target for the week is 1.7600's then 1.7500's.
NZD/USD also runs oversold across EM currencies as NZD/BGN, NZD/BRL, NZD/CNY, NZD/CZK, NZD/DKK, NZD/HUF, NZD/MYR, NZD/PLN, NZD/RON and NZD/SEK.
NZD/USD targets much higher to 0.6300's and 0.6400's upon the drop to GBP/NZD and EUR/NZD.
GBP/CAD ranges from 1.6400's and 1.6500's to 1.6800's and 1.6900's. GBP/CAD's 1.6500 to 1.6800's range held every week for the past 6 weeks. Current overbought GBP/CAD matches overbought to EUR/CAD.
Best GBP trades for the week are GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD, GBP/JPY and GBP/AUD. GBP/USD continues to range 300 pips from 1.2200's to 1.2589.
USD/JPY shorts below 134.43. USD/JPY's big line above remains low 136.00's and GBP/JPY at 167.00's and EUR/JPY at 148.00's.
EM/JPY Cross Pairs
JPY cross pairs trade massive overbought across the board as BGN/JPY, DKK/JPY, MXN/JPY, PLN/JPY, RON/JPY.
EUR/USD range is positioned on the topside from 1.0946 to 1.1134. EUR/USD is required to move higher or another complement average is building against 1.1134. Failure to move higher then the break above 1.1100's will be met with a brick wall.
CHF cross pairs all trade massive oversold to support anchor currencies. Oversold begins with GBP/CHF, EUR/CHF, AUD/CHF and NZD/CHF.
USD/EM
USD/NOK trades massive overbought and targets 10.5095 while USD/PLN's next low target is positioned at 4.1640.
USD/TRY ranges this week from 19.5121 to 19.3087 and trades overbought.
USD/BRL ranges from 5.0761 to 5.0251.
USD/ZAR ranges from 18.2149 to 18.0180.
Current best trade opportunities are located within wide rangers as EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD, EUR/CAD and USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs most especially GBP/JPY and EUR/JPY.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
