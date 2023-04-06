Share:

The GBP/NZD and EUR/NZD price discrepancy as 1.9800's and 1.9900's Vs EUR/NZD 1.7257 is located in the relationship to price spreads. GBP/NZD and EUR/NZD at any moment in time trades a current spread of 2487 pips. The spread is the problem and 2487 is far to small to this GBP/NZD and EUR/NZD relationship. A normal spread should trade 2600 pips easily and a range from 2600 to 3400 pips although 3400 is not only high but not seen often in the new currency markets since 2016.

Spread breaks down to a problem to averages and the averages between GBP/NZD and EUR/NZD as GBP/NZD averages are fine and normal but EUR/NZD averages are at least 100 to 200 pips light. EUR/NZD 1.7257 at 100 and 200 pips more should see 1.7357 and 1.7457. EUR/NZD 1.7457 is verified by the 1.7431 average between GBP/AUD and EUR/AUD to reveal EUR/NZD top is located at 1.7431.

GBP/NZD dropped 3 times this week from 1.9800's to 1.9500's and 1.9600's for 2 and 300 pips while EUR/NZD achieved highs this week at 1.7403 and 1.7399. EUR/NZD doesn't have any business trading above 1.7257.

Recall the March 12 post: GBP/USD at 1.2000’s and USD/CAD at 1.3800’s spreads 1800 pips and miles to wide. Spreads should fall back to easily 1000 pips. Today's GBP/USD 1.2475 and USD/CAD 1.3462 fell back to 1000 pip spreads and fairly normal.

USD/CAD dropped while GBP/USD traded higher and the spreads informed to the impending move 1 month in advance. The commentary to overall currency markets is GBP/USD and USD/CAD as perfect opposites informs to USD and EUR as non USD overbought and oversold.

GBP/USD and USD/CAD spread informs USD/CAD becomes overbought at 1.3579 and oversold GBP/USD at 1.2366.

GBP/AUD and EUR/AUD at 2341 pip spreads at any moment in time is the next problem as the spreads are light and GBP/AUD is the problem. GBP/AUD and EUR/AUD spreads should trade 2500 ish pips. If the spreads were normal, GBP/AUD and EUR/AUD would've already corrected lower to their rightful place from massive overbought. GBP/NZD and EUR/NZD informs GBP/AUD's top at 1.8580 and GBP/AUD has no business above 1.8580 and must travel lower.

The EUR/NZD and GBP/AUD relationship instructs GBP/AUD bottom at 1.7900 and 1.8051 by GBP/NZD and EUR/AUD.

GBP/CAD as next wide range currency operates perfectly as enlightened by the EUR/NZD and EUR/AUD relationship.

GBP/AUD and EUR/NZD qualify as problem currencies as current prices are not correct followed by EUR/AUD. GBP/NZD and GBP/CAD operate normally as well as the GBP/USD and USD/CAD relationship.

USD/CAD and GBP/USD spreads will widen to force lower prices to wide rangers GBP/AUD and EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD.

The week

EUR/USD trades 1.0682 to 1.0935 or 253 pip range while DXY next week is again blocked by 103.00's. DXY requires a break at 101.74 to target 101.25. DXY overall trades deeply oversold for the week yet against limited upward mobility.

Most specific to oversold DXY and USD is seen in EM currencies as USD/BRL, RON, PLN, BGN, USD/CZK, DKK, HUF, MYR and THB.

USD/CAD shorts remain below 1.3538 while USD/CAD's break this week at 1.3574 traded to 1.3457 lows and 300 pips to the target at 1.3100's.

GBP/USD at 1.2400's is overbought from 1.2100's and could use a correction to travel higher and break vital 1.2569.

USD/JPY low target at 131.50 achieved easily from 133.00's. Lows traded this week to 130.65 and a perfect number. Highs next week are limited from 132.21 - 132.87. Expected close around 131.55 to 131.78 means again to short higher in the 132.00's and target 130.69 and 129.60. USD/JPY's big line for higher is dropping at current 133.96.

GBP/JPY trades fairly neutral at 163.95 as short strategy remains to target the break at 162.86 to trade much lower. EUR/JPY's big line break is located at 142.98 then miles lower goes EUR/JPY.

AUD/USD Long for next week to target the break at 0.6728 to then trade 0.6739 and 0.6750. Any AUD/USD price at 0.6600's is good to go for longs.

NZD/USD holds steady above 0.6226 and no changes since last week.

NZD/USD Vs RBNZ. From Sunday: NZD/USD any price below 0.6289 is good for longs. NZD/USD trades 0.6213 to 0.6467 and break at 0.6213 trades back to 0.6100;s and long again.

NZD/USD for RBNZ began at 0.6306 and 7 pips from vital 0.6213 and 17 pips form 0.6289. NZD/USD lifted from 0.6306 to 0.6333 or 30 pips. Not only was RBNZ irrelevant but the RBNZ trade was known Sunday. No surprises here.

GBP/AUD's first target is located at 1.8418 then 1.8221 and EUR/AUD at 1.6187, 1.6034 and 1.5957.

USD/RON

Below targets 4.4993 then long to target 4.5394 easily. Lows traded 4.4938 and highs at 4.5335.