FTSE 100 tumbles below 7225 support

The UK FTSE 100 cash index tumbled today, breaking below the key support (now turned into resistance) barrier of 7225, marked by the low of January 24th. In our view, this may have signaled a near-term trend reversal on the daily chart, and opens the door for further declines.
At the time of writing, the index is very close to the 6970 obstacle, marked by the low of November 30th, where a break could extend the fall towards the 6825 zone, which provided support on May 13th, July 19th, and September 20th. If there are no buyers to be found near that zone either, then we could see the price diving towards the 6619 territory, marked the low of March 25th. Another break, below 6619, could pave the way towards 6460, defined as a support by the low of February 26th.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI lies below 50, slightly above 30, and points down, while the MACD runs below both zero and trigger lines, pointing south as well. Both indicators detect strong negative momentum and support the notion for further declines.
On the upside, we would like to see a clear rebound back above 7500, marked by the peak of March 1st, before we abandon the bearish case. This could initially open the path towards the peak of February 10th, at 7690, the break of which would confirm a forthcoming higher high on the weekly chart and may set the stage for advances towards the record high of around 7900, hit on May 22nd, 2018. In case market participants decide to enter the uncharted territory, then we will consider as the next resistance zone the psychological round figure of 8000.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
73.82% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains under constant selling pressure near 1.0900
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level in 22 months below 1.0900. The broad-based dollar strength continues to weigh heavily on the pair after the February jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 678,000, beating the market forecast of 400,000 by a wide margin.
GBP/USD pushes lower toward 1.3200 on upbeat US NFP data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Friday and pushes lower toward 1.3200. The US Dollar Index is up more than 1% on the day after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly report revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 678,000 in February, vs 400,000 expected.
Gold clings to modest gains after NFP, stays below $1,950
Gold edges slightly lower after testing $1,950 on Friday but manages to stay afloat in positive territory above $1,940. The impressive February jobs report from the US allowed Treasury bond yields to recover modestly, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Shiba Inu price under selling pressure could revisit $0.000020
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIBA could be heading next. Subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
CEO reverses price hikes, but stock still set to break $50
Rivian (RIVN) stock remains highly volatile, one of its defining features, as it whipsawed around on Thursday with some conflicting news. The stock though still was weak and closed nearly 5% lower on Thursday at $50.91.