EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD continues falling towards 1.0750 and may later start a new correction to reach 1.0830. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.0730.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD completed the descending wave at 1.3018. Today, the pair may consolidate around this level. Later, the market may break the range to the downside and form a new descending structure to reach 1.2953 or even extend this wave down to 1.2890.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is forming a new consolidation range around 126.50. Possibly, the pair may grow towards 126.90 and then start another decline with the target at 125.85.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF continues growing towards 0.9450 and may later start another correction to reach 0.9393. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9480.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD continues falling towards 0.7354. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 0.7410 and then resume moving downwards with the target at 0.7300.
Brent
Brent has finished the ascending wave at 113.80. Today, the asset may correct to reach 111.77 and then resume moving within the uptrend with the target at 116.77.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed the ascending wave at 1988.50. Possibly, today the metal may start a new decline to reach 1979.15 and then resume growing towards 1995.90 or even extend this structure up to 2013.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index has reached the short-term downside target at 4370.3. Today, the asset may correct towards 4485.0 and then resume trading downwards with the first target at 4333.3.
