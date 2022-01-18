EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
Having finished the correctional wave at 1.1380, EURUSD is expected to form one more ascending structure to break 1.1435 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1.1495.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has completed the correctional wave at 1.3620. Possibly, today the pair may resume growing to break 1.3678 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1.3752.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB is falling towards 75.59 and may later start another correction to reach 76.26. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 74.40.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
Having completed the ascending wave at 114.48 and formed a new consolidation range around this level, USDJPY has broken it to the upside and may later continue growing towards 115.44. After that, the instrument may start another correction with the target at 114.47.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After rebounding from 0.9122, USDCHF is growing towards 0.9150. Today, the pair may break this level to the upside and then continue trading upwards with the target at 0.9180.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is correcting towards 0.7174. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.7244.
Brent
Brent continues growing towards 88.19. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 84.44 and then resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 90.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is correcting and may soon reach 1812.24. Later, the market may start another growth to break 1828.78 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1848.88.
S&P 500
After completing the descending structure at 4615.5, the S&P index is expected to test 4679.4 from below and may later start a new decline towards 4612.0. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to break 4700.0 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 4808.2.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains and trades around 1.1350
EUR/USD stays afloat in the positive territory near 1.1350 as the greenback struggles to gather strength on retreating US T-bond yields. Focus remains on mounting inflationary pressures and upcoming central banks’ announcements.
GBP/USD holds its ground in the positive territory above 1.3600
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the dollar. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red in the early American session and the US Dollar Index edges lower toward 95.50.
Gold: Bullish breakout exposes November monthly high at 1,877.15
Spot gold trades above $1,840 a troy ounce, at levels last seen in November 2021. The bright metal soared through the American session amid persistent concerns about inflation and volatile US government bond yields.
Shiba Inu price has a good chance to surge to $0.000040
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate why SHIB could advance further.
Yields everywhere are rising too far, too fast: Could we expect them to settle down?
Today we get housing starts and permits, but expectations are running low because of Omicron and bad weather. It’s not exactly an inspiring bit of data, anyway. In fact, the juicy data is from Canada, CPI today and retail sales on Friday. There is still chatter about a BoC hike next week.