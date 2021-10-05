EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending structure at 1.1639, EURUSD is correcting downwards to reach 1.1587. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1.1660.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has finished the ascending structure at 1.3634. Possibly, today the pair may start another decline to reach 1.3530 and then form one more ascending structure towards 1.3647. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3530.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
After breaking 72.60 to the downside, USDRUB is expected to fall and reach 72.25. After that, the instrument may grow to test 72.61 from below and then resume trading downwards with the target at 72.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is still consolidating below 111.29. Today, the pair may resume falling to reach 110.53 and then start a new correction with the target at 111.29.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After rebounding from 0.9308 to the downside, USDCHF has finished another descending structure at 0.9231; right now, it is correcting upwards. Possibly, the pair may form one more ascending structure towards 0.9277 and then start a new decline with the target at 0.9251.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending structure at 0.7301, AUDUSD is trading downwards to reach 0.7245. Later, the market may start another growth to reach 0.7323 and then resume moving within the downtrend with the target at 0.7245.
Brent
After finishing the ascending structure at 82.22, Brent is expected to consolidate below this level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may grow to reach 83.00 and then correct to test 80.50 from above. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 84.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending wave at 1769.06, Gold is correcting downwards to reach 1744.25. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1790.18.
S&P 500
After completing the descending structure at 4333.3 and breaking this level to the downside, the S&P index is expected to continue falling. Possibly, today the asset may reach 4234.4 and then correct to test 4333.3 from below. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 4158.3.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD is attempting to pick up from 14-month lows at 1.1530
The euro ticks up from multi-month lows at 1.1530. The euro is trying to bounce up from multi-month lows at 1.1530 on Wednesday’s US trading session although it remains well below previous lows at 1.1560 so far.
GBP/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.3635 key hurdle
GBP/USD extend the recent rebound from the weekly bottom towards the 1.3600 threshold, near 1.3590 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The cable pair again bounces off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September 14-29 downside, actually before that.
Gold probes hidden bearish divergence above $1,750 on firmer sentiment
Gold edges higher following the rebound from weekly low. XAU/USD cheers improvement in the market sentiment, firmer around $1,763 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed weekly low before bouncing off $1,746 the previous day.
Ethereum price to set new all-time high at $4,500 as ETH bulls take over
Bullish structural breakout of the Cloud in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Fibonacci expansions project a new critical zone for the all-time high near $4,500, Few roadblocks ahead if Ethereum maintains momentum.
Underlying strength, but gathering clouds
Recent data show business and consumer sentiment has peaked and real GDP growth is expected to slow down whilst remaining well above potential.