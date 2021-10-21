In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting.
Does anyone remember the situation in the Chinese Real Estate market? Of course not! The show must go on.
DAX with a promising looking hammer on the daily chart.
FTSE inside of a wedge, waiting for a breakout.
EURUSD is close to ending the bullish correction. Resistance on the 38,2% Fibonacci is near.
USDJPY getting ready for a bearish correction. Maybe a Head and Shoulders pattern would help?
USDCAD with a very promising triple bottom formation. MACD and RSI prove the divergence.
NZDUSD with a fresh buy signal, after the price escaped from the wedge to the upside.
Silver broke all major resistances and is ready for another mid-term upswing.
Gold stays a little bit behind. Here, we still have two important resistances to break before buyers will claim a victory.
