Does anyone remember the situation in the Chinese Real Estate market? Of course not! The show must go on.

DAX with a promising looking hammer on the daily chart.

FTSE inside of a wedge, waiting for a breakout.

EURUSD is close to ending the bullish correction. Resistance on the 38,2% Fibonacci is near.

USDJPY getting ready for a bearish correction. Maybe a Head and Shoulders pattern would help?

USDCAD with a very promising triple bottom formation. MACD and RSI prove the divergence.

NZDUSD with a fresh buy signal, after the price escaped from the wedge to the upside.

Silver broke all major resistances and is ready for another mid-term upswing.

Gold stays a little bit behind. Here, we still have two important resistances to break before buyers will claim a victory.