Weekly Forecast (March 6 – 10, 2023)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1,0691, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1,0804.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1,0691, which will be followed by reaching support level 1,0532 and 1.0481.
Monthly Forecast, February – March 2023
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.0926, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.0926 and 1,1032.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1.0804, which will be followed by reaching support level 1,0481 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1,0222.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD up modestly on Friday, holds onto weekly gains
EUR/USD rose back above 1.0600 in the American session, boosted by risk appetite that weighed on the US Dollar. US stocks are up, heading toward weekly gains. Data from the US showed activity in the Service sector continued to expand at a robust pace in February; ahead of the NFP week, the Employment Index soared unexpectedly.
GBP/USD back near 1.2000, remains rangebound
GBP/USD rebounded from 1.1960 late on Friday, amid a weaker US Dollar. Higher equity prices in Wall Street and a modest decline in US yields weighed on the Greenback. The pair keeps moving sideways above the 1.1900 mark.
Gold rebounds back to the $1,850 area, consolidates weekly gains
After a brief decline to $1,840 following the ISM Services PMI, Gold rebounded rising back toward the $1,850 area. A weaker Dollar and a modestly retreat in US Treasury yields in the American session, helped the yellow metal. XAU/USD is posting the biggest weekly gain since early January.
AVAX price could face a 15% crash if loses this critical support
AVAX price has been slipping on the charts for nearly ten days now, and the altcoin is inching closer to its critical support. From here on, the bulls will have to regain control of the momentum they had back in January to prevent a significant decline in AVAX’s trading price.
Equities push higher following ISM data
Stocks have continued their recovery, and seem to be adjusting to the idea of stronger economic data and higher rates, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.