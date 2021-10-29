The EURUSD pair was down more than 1% Friday, and it dropped toward the current cycle lows near 1.1530 as the USD unexpectedly surged, likely boosted by the rising US inflation data.

Earlier in the day, traders paid attention to the PCE inflation indices, the Fed's favorite inflation indicator. The headline PCE Deflator rose 4.4% year-over-year, above August's +4.2%, and Core PCE Deflator rose 3.6% YoY, the same as August (but very slightly less than the +3.7% exp) - both at their highest level since 1991...

The market currently prices more than two rate hikes in 2022, but the Fed's projections are not that hawkish.

Additionally, the Michigan consumer sentiment index was revised slightly higher to 71.7, from 71.4 in the initial release, but current conditions were at their weakest since the crisis lows in April 2020. Lastly, short-term inflation expectations have remained at their highest since 2008

"The positive impact of higher income expectations and the receding coronavirus has been offset by higher rates of inflation and falling confidence in government economic policies," Richard Curtin, director of the survey, said in a statement.

Thursday, the third quarter US GDP was released, and it was the lowest since the Covid-collapse quarter of Q2 2020 when GDP crashed more than 30%. It came out at 2.0%, missing estimates of 2.6%, and it was a significant drop from the 6.7% final Q2 GDP number. The deceleration in real Q3 GDP was led by a slowdown in consumer spending, which dropped to 1.6% from 12.0%.

Technically speaking, it looks like the dollar has defended its 50-day moving average and the medium-term uptrend is still intact. The next target lies at 1.1520, and if the euro drops below it, we could see a quick decline below 1.15.