The EURUSD pair was down more than 1% Friday, and it dropped toward the current cycle lows near 1.1530 as the USD unexpectedly surged, likely boosted by the rising US inflation data.
Earlier in the day, traders paid attention to the PCE inflation indices, the Fed's favorite inflation indicator. The headline PCE Deflator rose 4.4% year-over-year, above August's +4.2%, and Core PCE Deflator rose 3.6% YoY, the same as August (but very slightly less than the +3.7% exp) - both at their highest level since 1991...
The market currently prices more than two rate hikes in 2022, but the Fed's projections are not that hawkish.
Additionally, the Michigan consumer sentiment index was revised slightly higher to 71.7, from 71.4 in the initial release, but current conditions were at their weakest since the crisis lows in April 2020. Lastly, short-term inflation expectations have remained at their highest since 2008
"The positive impact of higher income expectations and the receding coronavirus has been offset by higher rates of inflation and falling confidence in government economic policies," Richard Curtin, director of the survey, said in a statement.
Thursday, the third quarter US GDP was released, and it was the lowest since the Covid-collapse quarter of Q2 2020 when GDP crashed more than 30%. It came out at 2.0%, missing estimates of 2.6%, and it was a significant drop from the 6.7% final Q2 GDP number. The deceleration in real Q3 GDP was led by a slowdown in consumer spending, which dropped to 1.6% from 12.0%.
Technically speaking, it looks like the dollar has defended its 50-day moving average and the medium-term uptrend is still intact. The next target lies at 1.1520, and if the euro drops below it, we could see a quick decline below 1.15.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1630 after US inflation data
After spending the first half of the day moving sideways around 1.1650, EUR/USD started to edge higher in the early American session with the latest data from the US allowing the greenback to continue to erase Thursday's losses.
GBP/USD holds below 1.3800 as dollar recovery continues
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3800 on Friday as the dollar extends its rebound in the American trading hours. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation remained unchanged at 3.6% on a yearly basis in September.
Gold dives to over one-week lows, below $1,780 level
Gold witnessed aggressive selling during the early North American session and dived to one-and-half-week lows below $1,780 region. The dollar is back in demand on the last trading day of the week and has now reversed a major part of the previous day's dismal US GDP-led slide.
Dogecoin price can hit $1 if DOGE can clear one critical hurdle
Dogecoin price broke out of a massive descending triangle pattern on October 18. Although DOGE rallied 46% after a breakout, it is stuck under the $0.253 to $0.348 supply zone. A decisive close above this barrier will suggest that the meme coin has 220% gains on the table.
Amazon (AMZN) eyes steep drop on Q3 earnings miss
Amazon reports earnings miss after the close on Thursday. AMZN stock has been struggling for momentum. Can earnings provide the catalyst to push the share price of Amazon higher?