EUR/USD starts fresh decline, can bulls protect 1.1300?

Key Highlights

EUR/USD started a fresh decline below the 1.1380 support.

It traded below a bullish trend line with support near 1.1370 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair settled below the 1.1400 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). Besides, there was a break below a bullish trend line with support near 1.1370.

The pair even traded below the 1.1350 support and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours). It traded as low as 1.1300 and currently consolidating losses. On the upside, the pair is facing resistance near 1.1370 and 1.1380 levels.

The next major resistance is near the 1.1400 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.1482 swing high to 1.1300 low.

If there is a fresh close above 1.1400, the pair could rise above 1.1450. If not, there is a risk of more downsides below the 1.1300 level. The next major support sits near the 1.1250 level.