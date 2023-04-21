Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the Forex pair had peaked at around $1.1070 and then corrected to the current rate of around $1.0950. Today, if it manages to hold it above the support level of around $1.0930, then we could see it rising towards the resistance level at around $1.0980, otherwise it should fall to test the next support level at around $1.0880.

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.