EUR/USD
Bears are consolidating above new seven-month low (1.1145, posted on last week’s 1.74% fall) on Monday, with limited bounce before larger bears regain full control, seen as likely scenario.
Oversold stochastic on daily chart signals correction, but 14-period momentum on both, daily and weekly chart, remains deeply in negative territory, reinforcing underlying bearish bias.
Upticks should be capped by strong barriers at 1.1260/90 zone (Fibo 38.2% of 1.1482/1.1121 bear-leg / base of thick daily cloud) to keep bears in play for fresh push towards targets at 1.1040/00 (Fibo 76.4% of 1.0635/1.2349 / psychological).
Fundamentals may also work against the single currency, as ECB is expected to stay on hold on its policy meeting due later this week, that would add to concerns about accelerating divergence from the US Federal Reserve, after the Fed chief Powell sent signals for four rate hikes this year.
Res: 1.1200; 1.1260; 1.1290; 1.1305.
Sup: 1.1121; 1.1100; 1.1040; 1.1000.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1228
- R2 1.1201
- R1 1.1176
- PP 1.1148
-
- S1 1.1123
- S2 1.1096
- S3 1.1071
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1200 amid dollar pullback, mixed Eurozone GDP
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1200, rebounding firmly at the start of the week. Eurozone Prelim GDP met estimates with 0.3% QoQ in Q4 2021. It is a big week for the single currency and US dollar with plenty on the events calendar. The ECB and NFP will be the key highlights.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns.
Gold: Battle lines well-mapped around $1,800 ahead of key event risks
Gold price has kicked off a busy week on a wrong footing, as the Fed’s hawkishness continues to play out strong. Further, the RBA and BOE are expected to deliver a hawkish stance at their monetary policy meetings this week.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB upside potential capped at $0.0000251
Shiba Inu price has sliced through significant support levels during its recent flash crash and is now consolidating. Investors can expect SHIB to see a relief rally emerging off the immediate foothold.
Week Ahead: Three central banks meet ahead of US jobs report
The Bank of England is widely expected to raise rates, the European Central Bank is unlikely to signal anything new, but the Reserve Bank of Australia could try to dampen rate hike bets.