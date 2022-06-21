The pair is trapped in a narrow trading range near the level of 1,05 showing some signs of stabilization but has not avoided the risks of further fall .

Calm has returned to the stock markets and It has helped the single European currency find some uptrends and support levels near to 1,05 trying to find a positive momentum. .

However, the possibility of the Fed's central banker comments being quite aggressive Regarding the prospects of raising interest rates in the next meetings may bring the market back into an environment of strong buying interest for the US currency .

There is a general view that the US Federal Reserve is pursuing a much more aggressive policy than ECB , which has helped the US currency gain ground in recent months .

In addition, the turmoil in the stock markets, the Ukrainian crisis and inflation have led the eurozone to a worse position .

however , let us not forget that this is the most basic exchange rate in the foreign exchange market with the largest trading volume and there can't be only one direction for ever .

But we are certainly still a long way from the levels at which the European Central Bank would feel that balances are beginning to be lost.

In terms of Financial News there is no significant data today that would have the ability to cause any significant direction .

The pair appears to be temporarily stable in a falling channel that has seen last ends between levels 1,0350 and 1,08 .

We maintain a neutral position expecting a fluctuation in both directions Considering it very difficult to see significant changes before the Powell statements