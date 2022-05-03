EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s Chart, we can see the extended downtrend and the weakening of the Euro continues, falling from the 1.0725 on the 27th of April, to the 1.065 initially and basing at the 1.055 on the 29th of April. Since then, it found support at the 1.048 range and stayed above it, consolidating in the 1.05 range for the remainder of the week. Also attempted to move higher, looking to breach the 1.0575 range but unable to do so it returned to the 1.0525 range. It was last found trading at the 1.05 range.
Today we could expect a move towards the 1.0575 level which now acts as closest temporary resistance level.
If, however it doesn’t manage to hold on the current range or at least consolidate then a move below the 1.048 support level.
AUD/USD pares the biggest daily jump in a decade around 0.7250, Aussie trade data eyed
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.7250 following the biggest daily jump since late 2011 as buyers struggle to digest the Fed-led gains ahead of the Australian trade numbers. Also likely to have tested the Aussie bulls during the early Asian session on Thursday are the cautious moves as China begins the week’s trading after multiple holidays.
Gold eyes $1,900 as Fed’s policy diminishes DXY’s appeal
Gold price is advancing firmly towards the psychological resistance of $1,900 after a strong upside move from around $1,866.00 as the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Fed underpinned the precious metal against the greenback.
EUR/USD: Pullback remains elusive beyond 1.0590-85 support confluence
EUR/USD bulls seem running out of steam after rising the most since early March, taking rounds to 1.0610-15 during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the overbought conditions of the RSI (14).
Cryptocurrencies: Official start to recovery rally
Bitcoin price has kick-started its attempt to move higher, picking up Ethereum and Ripple along with it. Investors can expect BTC to revisit Monday’s high and reevaluate directional bias from there.
Fed hikes 0.5%, equities soar dollar falls as larger increase in June ruled out Premium
The Fed made good on its promise to fight inflation with the largest rate hike in over two decades, and though it indicated more increases are pending the governors pulled back from more extreme measures igniting a huge equity rally and bringing to a halt the dollar’s month-long surge.