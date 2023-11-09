- EUR/USD stabilized at around 1.0700 following Wednesday's rebound.
- The near-term technical doesn't point to a build-up of directional momentum.
- Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at a policy panel later in the day.
Following a bearish start to the day on Wednesday, EUR/USD staged a rebound in the American session and closed flat. The pair holds steady at around 1.0700 early Thursday. Later in the day, the US economic docket will feature the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. More importantly, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell will speak on the policy outlook.
In the absence of high-tier data releases and fundamental drivers, the pullback seen in the US Treasury bond yields made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to build on its weekly recovery gains. As the benchmark 10-year US yield lost more than 1% and declined to 4.5%, the USD Index retreated toward 105.50.
The modest rebound seen in the 10-year US yield helps the USD hold its ground in the European morning on Thursday.
Euro price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.06%
|-0.02%
|0.01%
|-0.06%
|0.09%
|-0.34%
|0.10%
|EUR
|-0.06%
|-0.08%
|-0.05%
|-0.12%
|0.04%
|-0.40%
|0.04%
|GBP
|0.03%
|0.09%
|0.04%
|-0.03%
|0.13%
|-0.31%
|0.10%
|CAD
|-0.01%
|0.05%
|-0.02%
|-0.05%
|0.10%
|-0.35%
|0.09%
|AUD
|0.07%
|0.15%
|0.06%
|0.08%
|0.14%
|-0.27%
|0.17%
|JPY
|-0.07%
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|-0.08%
|-0.13%
|-0.42%
|0.02%
|NZD
|0.34%
|0.43%
|0.30%
|0.35%
|0.28%
|0.43%
|0.40%
|CHF
|-0.07%
|-0.01%
|-0.10%
|-0.05%
|-0.12%
|0.04%
|-0.40%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
The number of first time applications for unemployment benefits in the US is forecast to edge higher to 218,000 from 217,000. Although this data by itself is unlikely to trigger the next directional action in the pair, the immediate reaction could impact the USD's valuation. A reading close to 200,000 could help the USD find demand, while a disappointing reading above 220,000 could hurt the currency.
In the late American session, Chairman Powell will participate at an International Monetary Fund (IMF) panel titled 'Monetary policy challenges in a global economy.' Markets are still pricing in a 90% probability that the Fed will stand pat on policy in December. If Powell notes that they could tighten the policy further, citing strong economic activity and sticky inflation, the USD could gather strength and force EUR/USD to turn south.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD was last seen trading within a touching distance of 1.0700, where the Fibonacci 50% retracement level of the latest downtrend is located. Just above that level, the upper limit of the ascending channel forms next resistance at 1.0720 ahead of 1.0750 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).
On the downside, supports are located at 1.0670 (mid-point of the ascending channel), 1.0640 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.0620 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, lower limit of the ascending channel).
