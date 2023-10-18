- EUR/USD went into a consolidation phase above 1.0550 on Wednesday.
- Markets remain cautious as geopolitical tensions stay elevated.
- Fedspeak and US housing data will be watched closely in the second half of the day.
After closing the second consecutive day in positive territory on Tuesday, EUR/USD lost its momentum and went into a consolidation phase above 1.0550. The cautious market mood makes it difficult for the pair to regain its traction early Wednesday as investors await US data releases and comments from central bank officials.
Despite escalating geopolitical tensions, Wall Street's main indexes staged a rebound following a bearish opening on Tuesday, supported by upbeat third-quarter earnings figures. As a result, the US Dollar (USD) lost interest and helped EUR/USD stretch higher in the American trading hours.
Euro price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.09%
|-0.18%
|-0.16%
|-0.30%
|-0.01%
|-0.14%
|-0.12%
|EUR
|0.08%
|-0.11%
|-0.07%
|-0.22%
|0.08%
|-0.05%
|-0.04%
|GBP
|0.19%
|0.12%
|0.04%
|-0.11%
|0.18%
|0.04%
|0.08%
|CAD
|0.16%
|0.09%
|-0.04%
|-0.15%
|0.14%
|0.01%
|0.03%
|AUD
|0.30%
|0.20%
|0.11%
|0.15%
|0.27%
|0.16%
|0.18%
|JPY
|0.02%
|-0.06%
|-0.17%
|-0.12%
|-0.26%
|-0.14%
|-0.10%
|NZD
|0.13%
|0.06%
|-0.04%
|-0.02%
|-0.16%
|0.12%
|0.01%
|CHF
|0.12%
|0.04%
|-0.06%
|-0.03%
|-0.18%
|0.11%
|0.00%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Early Wednesday, US stock index futures trade modestly lower, while the Euro Stoxx 50 Index stays flat.
In the second half of the day, Housing Starts and Building Permits data for September will be featured in the US economic docket. Several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers recently voiced concerns over the conditions in the housing market. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said that the current interest rate environment was "draining the housing market of new buyers." Another significant decline in Housing Starts following the 11.3% contraction recorded in August could weigh on the USD.
Market participants will also pay close attention to Fedspeak and the action in Wall Street. A negative shift in risk mood could support the USD and cap EUR/USD's potential upside.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD climbed above the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, currently located at 1.0550, and closed the last 5 4-hour candles above that level. In the meantime, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator turned sideways slightly above 50, suggesting that sellers remain on the sidelines.
On the upside, 1.0600 (psychological level, static level) aligns as interim resistance before 1.0630 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend, 200-period SMA). A daily close above the latter could attract technical buyers and open the door for another leg higher toward 1.0700 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).
Immediate support is located at 1.0570 (Fibonacci 23.6 retracement) before 1.0550. If the pair falls below the latter and starts using it as resistance, 1.0500 (psychological level, static level) could be set as the next bearish target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD finds support above 1.0520, remains in negative territory
EUR/USD reached a bottom at 1.0523, marking the lowest level in two days, before rebounding towards 1.0550. However, the pair continues to trade in negative territory due to the stronger US Dollar, supported by a decline in Wall Street and higher yields.
GBP/USD consolidates modest daily losses below 1.2175
GBP/USD found support once again above the 1.2130 area and rebounded. However, the recovery was limited by the 1.2175 area. Despite UK inflation data, the pair is currently consolidating with modest daily losses due to the strength of the US Dollar.
Gold trades around $1,950 as risk aversion intensifies Premium
Gold price resumed its rally amid escalating Middle East tensions, reaching a fresh two-month high of $1,962.62 a troy ounce. XAU/USD holds on to intraday gains, trading at around $1,949 mid-American session as the US Dollar got some attention on the back of plummeting stock markets.
SUI token hits all-time low after facing market manipulation claims
The native token of the Sui blockchain, SUI, touched an all-time low of $0.367 on Wednesday before some recovery. The fall came after fresh allegations of market manipulation surfaced amid a South Korean investigation, accusations that were later denied by the Sui Foundation.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Despite big earnings wins, DJIA futures fall on Middle East tensions
DJIA is seeing its futures sink lower early Wednesday as tensions erupted in the Middle East following an explosion at a Gaza hospital that has killed hundreds of Palestinians.