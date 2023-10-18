Share:

EUR/USD went into a consolidation phase above 1.0550 on Wednesday.

Markets remain cautious as geopolitical tensions stay elevated.

Fedspeak and US housing data will be watched closely in the second half of the day.

After closing the second consecutive day in positive territory on Tuesday, EUR/USD lost its momentum and went into a consolidation phase above 1.0550. The cautious market mood makes it difficult for the pair to regain its traction early Wednesday as investors await US data releases and comments from central bank officials.

Despite escalating geopolitical tensions, Wall Street's main indexes staged a rebound following a bearish opening on Tuesday, supported by upbeat third-quarter earnings figures. As a result, the US Dollar (USD) lost interest and helped EUR/USD stretch higher in the American trading hours.

Euro price today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.09% -0.18% -0.16% -0.30% -0.01% -0.14% -0.12% EUR 0.08% -0.11% -0.07% -0.22% 0.08% -0.05% -0.04% GBP 0.19% 0.12% 0.04% -0.11% 0.18% 0.04% 0.08% CAD 0.16% 0.09% -0.04% -0.15% 0.14% 0.01% 0.03% AUD 0.30% 0.20% 0.11% 0.15% 0.27% 0.16% 0.18% JPY 0.02% -0.06% -0.17% -0.12% -0.26% -0.14% -0.10% NZD 0.13% 0.06% -0.04% -0.02% -0.16% 0.12% 0.01% CHF 0.12% 0.04% -0.06% -0.03% -0.18% 0.11% 0.00% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Early Wednesday, US stock index futures trade modestly lower, while the Euro Stoxx 50 Index stays flat.

In the second half of the day, Housing Starts and Building Permits data for September will be featured in the US economic docket. Several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers recently voiced concerns over the conditions in the housing market. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said that the current interest rate environment was "draining the housing market of new buyers." Another significant decline in Housing Starts following the 11.3% contraction recorded in August could weigh on the USD.

Market participants will also pay close attention to Fedspeak and the action in Wall Street. A negative shift in risk mood could support the USD and cap EUR/USD's potential upside.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD climbed above the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, currently located at 1.0550, and closed the last 5 4-hour candles above that level. In the meantime, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator turned sideways slightly above 50, suggesting that sellers remain on the sidelines.

On the upside, 1.0600 (psychological level, static level) aligns as interim resistance before 1.0630 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend, 200-period SMA). A daily close above the latter could attract technical buyers and open the door for another leg higher toward 1.0700 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).

Immediate support is located at 1.0570 (Fibonacci 23.6 retracement) before 1.0550. If the pair falls below the latter and starts using it as resistance, 1.0500 (psychological level, static level) could be set as the next bearish target.