- EUR/USD went into a consolidation phase near 1.0550 following Thursday's indecisive action.
- ECB left key interest rates unchanged as expected after October meeting.
- Rising US stock index futures point to a bullish opening in Wall Street.
EUR/USD declined toward 1.0500 with the immediate reaction to the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy announcements on Thursday but managed to recover above 1.0550. The pair faces key resistance at 1.0570 and the near-term technical outlook suggests that sellers could retain control unless this hurdle is cleared.
The ECB announced that it left the key interest rates unchanged, following 10 consecutive rate increases. In its policy statement, the bank noted that interest rates at current levels, if maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution to the inflation goal. Although the initial reaction caused the Euro to weaken against its rivals, ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments in the press conference helped the currency find support.
Lagarde said that it was premature to talk about rate cuts and added that they are not going to say that they have reached the peak rate.
Euro price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.29%
|0.33%
|0.70%
|-0.47%
|0.15%
|0.06%
|0.80%
|EUR
|-0.29%
|0.05%
|0.41%
|-0.76%
|-0.14%
|-0.23%
|0.52%
|GBP
|-0.32%
|-0.05%
|0.37%
|-0.80%
|-0.17%
|-0.27%
|0.49%
|CAD
|-0.71%
|-0.42%
|-0.40%
|-1.19%
|-0.55%
|-0.66%
|0.10%
|AUD
|0.47%
|0.77%
|0.81%
|1.16%
|0.64%
|0.52%
|1.28%
|JPY
|-0.15%
|0.12%
|0.15%
|0.54%
|-0.66%
|-0.12%
|0.66%
|NZD
|-0.05%
|0.24%
|0.28%
|0.64%
|-0.53%
|0.11%
|0.76%
|CHF
|-0.82%
|-0.53%
|-0.49%
|-0.11%
|-1.30%
|-0.67%
|-0.77%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
At the time of press, US stock index futures were up between 0.3% and 0.6% on the day, pointing to a bullish opening in Wall Street. In the last two weeks, investors moved away from risk-sensitive assets ahead of the weekend on fears of a further escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict. In case risk flows continue to dominate the action later in the day, the US Dollar (USD) could find it difficult to hold its ground and help EUR/USD edge higher.
The US economic docket will feature the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for September, which is unlikely to trigger a market reaction after markets saw the quarterly figures on Thursday. According to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Core PCE inflation declined to 2.4% on a quarterly basis in the third quarter from 3.7% in the second quarter.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly below 50, highlighting the lack of buyer interest. 1.0570 (broken ascending trend line, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend, 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), 100-period SMA) aligns as key resistance. If the pair rises above that level and starts using it as support, 1.0600 (200-period SMA) and 1.0640 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) could be set as next bullish targets.
On the downside, interim support is located at 1.0520 (static level) ahead of 1.0500 (psychological level, static level) and 1.0450 (end-point of the latest downtrend).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.0550 as Wall Street turns negative
The US Dollar gained momentum late on Friday, following reports that Israel expanded ground operations in Gaza. Stocks turned to the downside while Gold and crude oil prices jumped. EUR/USD retreated toward 1.0550, erasing daily gains.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2150 area ahead of the weekend
After spending the majority of the day in a tight range near 1.2100, GBP/USD rose toward 1.2150 in the American trading hours. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment and week-end flows seem to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair edge higher.
Gold stabilizes near $1,980 in choppy day
Gold stabilized near $1,980 after testing $1,990 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its sideways grind below 4.9% after PCE inflation data came in line with market expectations and made it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain
NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.
NatWest lowers guidance, as FCA reviews bank conduct
It’s not been a great year for the NatWest Group share price, and it got even worse this morning, the shares plunging to 30-month lows, after the bank lowered its full year guidance on NIM.