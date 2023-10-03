Share:

EUR/USD fell to a fresh 2023-low below 1.0500 on Tuesday.

A downward correction in US yields could help the pair rebound.

US economic docket will feature August JOLTS Job Openings data.

EUR/USD closed deep in negative territory on Monday and continued to push lower during the Asian trading hours. After touching its weakest level of 2023 at 1.0460, however, the pair staged a recovery toward 1.0500 in the early European session.

Following a quiet opening to the week, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained traction and climbed to a multi-year high of 4.7% on Monday. In turn, the US Dollar (USD) rally picked up steam and forced EUR/USD to stay on the back foot. The upbeat ISM Manufacturing PMI also provided a boost to the USD and further weighed on the pair.

Euro price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.74% 0.85% 0.88% 1.73% 0.16% 1.36% 0.43% EUR -0.75% 0.12% 0.14% 1.02% -0.59% 0.63% -0.31% GBP -0.87% -0.12% 0.01% 0.87% -0.71% 0.49% -0.44% CAD -0.88% -0.13% 0.01% 0.88% -0.73% 0.50% -0.45% AUD -1.79% -1.04% -0.92% -0.90% -1.62% -0.42% -1.37% JPY -0.18% 0.60% 0.72% 0.73% 1.58% 1.23% 0.28% NZD -1.37% -0.64% -0.52% -0.50% 0.39% -1.23% -0.96% CHF -0.43% 0.31% 0.43% 0.45% 1.33% -0.29% 0.95% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Early Tuesday, European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Philip Lane said that more work needs to be done as they are still far away from the inflation target. Meanwhile, ECB Governing Council Gediminas Šimkus said that they need to keep the policy rates restrictive to tame. These comments helped the Euro find a foothold in the European morning.

In the second half of the day, the US economic docket will feature JOLTS Job Openings data for August. Markets expect the data to hold steady at around 8.8 million. A disappointing reading below 8.5 million could point to looser conditions in the labor market and hurt the USD.

Investors will continue to keep a close eye on US yields. A sharp downward correction in the US yield could trigger a USD sell-off and help EUR/USD stretch higher.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

1.0500 (lower limit of the descending regression channel) aligns as immediate resistance for EUR/USD. If the pair managed to stabilize above that level, it could correct higher toward 1.0540 (20-perios Simple Moving Average (SMA), mid-point of the descending channel) and 1.0570-1.0580 (upper limit of the descending channel, 50-period SMA).

On the downside, static support seems to have formed at 1.0470 before 1.0420 (static level from November 2022) and 1.0400 (psychological level, static level).