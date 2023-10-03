- EUR/USD fell to a fresh 2023-low below 1.0500 on Tuesday.
- A downward correction in US yields could help the pair rebound.
- US economic docket will feature August JOLTS Job Openings data.
EUR/USD closed deep in negative territory on Monday and continued to push lower during the Asian trading hours. After touching its weakest level of 2023 at 1.0460, however, the pair staged a recovery toward 1.0500 in the early European session.
Following a quiet opening to the week, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained traction and climbed to a multi-year high of 4.7% on Monday. In turn, the US Dollar (USD) rally picked up steam and forced EUR/USD to stay on the back foot. The upbeat ISM Manufacturing PMI also provided a boost to the USD and further weighed on the pair.
Euro price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.74%
|0.85%
|0.88%
|1.73%
|0.16%
|1.36%
|0.43%
|EUR
|-0.75%
|0.12%
|0.14%
|1.02%
|-0.59%
|0.63%
|-0.31%
|GBP
|-0.87%
|-0.12%
|0.01%
|0.87%
|-0.71%
|0.49%
|-0.44%
|CAD
|-0.88%
|-0.13%
|0.01%
|0.88%
|-0.73%
|0.50%
|-0.45%
|AUD
|-1.79%
|-1.04%
|-0.92%
|-0.90%
|-1.62%
|-0.42%
|-1.37%
|JPY
|-0.18%
|0.60%
|0.72%
|0.73%
|1.58%
|1.23%
|0.28%
|NZD
|-1.37%
|-0.64%
|-0.52%
|-0.50%
|0.39%
|-1.23%
|-0.96%
|CHF
|-0.43%
|0.31%
|0.43%
|0.45%
|1.33%
|-0.29%
|0.95%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Early Tuesday, European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Philip Lane said that more work needs to be done as they are still far away from the inflation target. Meanwhile, ECB Governing Council Gediminas Šimkus said that they need to keep the policy rates restrictive to tame. These comments helped the Euro find a foothold in the European morning.
In the second half of the day, the US economic docket will feature JOLTS Job Openings data for August. Markets expect the data to hold steady at around 8.8 million. A disappointing reading below 8.5 million could point to looser conditions in the labor market and hurt the USD.
Investors will continue to keep a close eye on US yields. A sharp downward correction in the US yield could trigger a USD sell-off and help EUR/USD stretch higher.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
1.0500 (lower limit of the descending regression channel) aligns as immediate resistance for EUR/USD. If the pair managed to stabilize above that level, it could correct higher toward 1.0540 (20-perios Simple Moving Average (SMA), mid-point of the descending channel) and 1.0570-1.0580 (upper limit of the descending channel, 50-period SMA).
On the downside, static support seems to have formed at 1.0470 before 1.0420 (static level from November 2022) and 1.0400 (psychological level, static level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
