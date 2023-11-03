Share:

EUR/USD went into a consolidation phase above 1.0600 early Friday.

October Nonfarm Payrolls data could significantly influence the USD's valuation.

Euro could target 1.0700 once it clears 1.0640.

EUR/USD continued to push higher on Thursday and closed in positive territory above 1.0600. The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias stays intact ahead of the October jobs report from the US.

The US Dollar (USD) selloff that started late Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy announcements resumed on Thursday. The USD weakened further against its rivals after the data from the US showed that Unit Labor Costs declined by 0.8% on a quarterly basis in the third quarter and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 217,000 from 212,000.

Euro price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.66% -0.77% -0.96% -1.65% 0.35% -1.76% 0.33% EUR 0.64% -0.13% -0.32% -0.99% 0.99% -1.11% 0.96% GBP 0.77% 0.11% -0.21% -0.88% 1.12% -1.00% 1.09% CAD 0.99% 0.31% 0.19% -0.68% 1.30% -0.79% 1.28% AUD 1.61% 0.99% 0.87% 0.66% 1.98% -0.12% 1.95% JPY -0.36% -1.03% -1.05% -1.35% -2.03% -2.15% -0.03% NZD 1.76% 1.10% 0.98% 0.78% 0.12% 2.08% 2.06% CHF -0.34% -1.00% -1.11% -1.30% -1.99% 0.01% -2.11% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US are forecast to rise 180,000 in October following the impressive 336,000 increase recorded in September. In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that they will make policy decisions on the "totality of data, balance of risks."

According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in a 20% probability of one more rate increase in December. Although a strong NFP reading might not be enough to drastically improve these odds, it could provide a boost to the USD with the immediate reaction. On the other hand, the market positioning suggests that there is more room for USD weakness in case the NFP disappoints, with a print at or below 150,000.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD was last seen trading within a touching distance of 1.0640, where the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level of the latest downtrend is located. In case the pair rises above that level and confirms it as support, it could face interim resistance at 1.0660 (static level) before targeting 1.0700 (psychological level, Fibonacci 50% retracement).

On the downside, first support is located at 1.0600 (static level, psychological level) ahead of 1.0570-1.0580 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), 200-period SMA, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.0530 (static level).