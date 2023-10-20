- EUR/USD stabilized above 1.0550 following Thursday's rebound.
- Safe-haven flows could dominate the markets ahead of the weekend.
- Fed Chairman Powell's cautious comments limits the USD's gains.
EUR/USD climbed to a weekly high above 1.0600 on Thursday but lost its bullish momentum early Friday. Although the US Dollar (USD) finds it difficult to gather strength ahead of the weekend, the pair's upside could remain capped, with investors seeking refuge on fears over an escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged on Thursday that rising US Treasury bond yields were causing financial conditions to tighten and noted that this could have implications for the monetary policy. Powell refrained from clearly ruling out another rate hike but his cautious tone caused the USD to weaken against its rivals.
Euro price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.13%
|0.29%
|0.01%
|0.33%
|0.09%
|0.33%
|-0.12%
|EUR
|-0.13%
|0.13%
|-0.12%
|0.25%
|-0.02%
|0.20%
|-0.25%
|GBP
|-0.27%
|-0.14%
|-0.26%
|0.06%
|-0.16%
|0.06%
|-0.38%
|CAD
|-0.01%
|0.14%
|0.26%
|0.39%
|0.10%
|0.32%
|-0.06%
|AUD
|-0.34%
|-0.25%
|-0.11%
|-0.38%
|-0.28%
|-0.03%
|-0.45%
|JPY
|-0.10%
|0.05%
|0.17%
|-0.10%
|0.27%
|0.22%
|-0.15%
|NZD
|-0.37%
|-0.22%
|-0.08%
|-0.34%
|0.06%
|-0.23%
|-0.47%
|CHF
|0.11%
|0.23%
|0.38%
|0.11%
|0.45%
|0.21%
|0.44%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Meanwhile, US Treasury bond yields continued to push higher after US President Joe Biden announced that he will ask Congress for funding to aid Israel. Markets grow increasingly concerned over the upcoming budget negotiations, while Republicans struggle to find a permanent House Speaker.
The US economic docket will not feature any high-tier data releases on Friday. Hence, the risk perception could influence the USD's valuation and drive the pair's action heading into the weekend.
It's not clear whether Israel will do a ground assault but Israeli defense minister reportedly ordered troops to prepare to see Gaza "from the inside." Investors are likely to stay away from risk-sensitive assets and a bearish opening in Wall Street could support the USD in the American session.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD faces immediate resistance at 1.0610, where the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart is located. On Thursday, the pair declined sharply after testing that level. In case EUR/USD rises above 1.0610 and confirms that level as support, technical buyers could show interest. In this scenario, 1.0640 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend) could be seen as the next resistance before 1.0670 (static level).
On the downside, strong support seems to have formed at 1.0570-1.0560 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 100-period SMA) before 1.0530 (static level) and 1.0500 (static level, psychological level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range below 1.0600
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight channel below 1.0600 on Friday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the cautious market stance helps the US Dollar hold its ground and makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.2100 following earlier decline
GBP/USD declined to the 1.2100 area following the disappointing UK data earlier in the day but managed to recover toward 1.2150. Market mood remains sour as investors stay focused on headlines surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict ahead of the weekend.
Gold gathers bullish momentum, tests $1,990
Gold extended its weekly rally and climbed to the $1,990 area for the first time in five months on Friday. XAU/USD continues to benefit from safe-haven flows as investors look to reduce risk exposure, while the downward correction in US yields provides an additional boost.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls can make or break 2023 rally
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a lower low on August 28 on the weekly time frame. This move came after a sustained uptrend throughout 2023, which yielded 91.50% year-to-date returns.
Upcoming major country central bank interest rate decision
Canada's CPI dropped from 4% in August to 3.8% in September. The Bank of Canada's upcoming rate decision is crucial, leaving room for potential hikes amid persistent inflationary pressures.