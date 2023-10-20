Share:

EUR/USD stabilized above 1.0550 following Thursday's rebound.

Safe-haven flows could dominate the markets ahead of the weekend.

Fed Chairman Powell's cautious comments limits the USD's gains.

EUR/USD climbed to a weekly high above 1.0600 on Thursday but lost its bullish momentum early Friday. Although the US Dollar (USD) finds it difficult to gather strength ahead of the weekend, the pair's upside could remain capped, with investors seeking refuge on fears over an escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged on Thursday that rising US Treasury bond yields were causing financial conditions to tighten and noted that this could have implications for the monetary policy. Powell refrained from clearly ruling out another rate hike but his cautious tone caused the USD to weaken against its rivals.

Euro price today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.13% 0.29% 0.01% 0.33% 0.09% 0.33% -0.12% EUR -0.13% 0.13% -0.12% 0.25% -0.02% 0.20% -0.25% GBP -0.27% -0.14% -0.26% 0.06% -0.16% 0.06% -0.38% CAD -0.01% 0.14% 0.26% 0.39% 0.10% 0.32% -0.06% AUD -0.34% -0.25% -0.11% -0.38% -0.28% -0.03% -0.45% JPY -0.10% 0.05% 0.17% -0.10% 0.27% 0.22% -0.15% NZD -0.37% -0.22% -0.08% -0.34% 0.06% -0.23% -0.47% CHF 0.11% 0.23% 0.38% 0.11% 0.45% 0.21% 0.44% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Meanwhile, US Treasury bond yields continued to push higher after US President Joe Biden announced that he will ask Congress for funding to aid Israel. Markets grow increasingly concerned over the upcoming budget negotiations, while Republicans struggle to find a permanent House Speaker.

The US economic docket will not feature any high-tier data releases on Friday. Hence, the risk perception could influence the USD's valuation and drive the pair's action heading into the weekend.

It's not clear whether Israel will do a ground assault but Israeli defense minister reportedly ordered troops to prepare to see Gaza "from the inside." Investors are likely to stay away from risk-sensitive assets and a bearish opening in Wall Street could support the USD in the American session.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD faces immediate resistance at 1.0610, where the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart is located. On Thursday, the pair declined sharply after testing that level. In case EUR/USD rises above 1.0610 and confirms that level as support, technical buyers could show interest. In this scenario, 1.0640 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend) could be seen as the next resistance before 1.0670 (static level).

On the downside, strong support seems to have formed at 1.0570-1.0560 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 100-period SMA) before 1.0530 (static level) and 1.0500 (static level, psychological level).