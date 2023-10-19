- EUR/USD turned sideways below 1.0550 following Wednesday's decline.
- Fed Chairman Powell will deliver a speech later in the day.
- A downward correction in US bond yields could hurt the USD.
EUR/USD lost its bullish momentum and closed in negative territory on Wednesday. Surging US Treasury bond yields and the risk-averse market atmosphere allowed the US Dollar (USD) to gather strength and forced the pair to stay on the back foot.
Markets remain relatively quiet early Thursday, allowing EUR/USD to consolidate its losses. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade modestly lower, suggesting that investors remain cautious.
Euro price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.02%
|0.30%
|0.13%
|0.43%
|0.04%
|0.55%
|0.09%
|EUR
|-0.02%
|0.28%
|0.11%
|0.41%
|0.02%
|0.53%
|0.05%
|GBP
|-0.29%
|-0.28%
|-0.17%
|0.15%
|-0.26%
|0.26%
|-0.22%
|CAD
|-0.14%
|-0.11%
|0.19%
|0.27%
|-0.09%
|0.41%
|-0.05%
|AUD
|-0.40%
|-0.37%
|-0.10%
|-0.28%
|-0.40%
|0.13%
|-0.32%
|JPY
|-0.01%
|-0.03%
|0.25%
|0.08%
|0.40%
|0.53%
|0.04%
|NZD
|-0.54%
|-0.53%
|-0.27%
|-0.42%
|-0.11%
|-0.51%
|-0.46%
|CHF
|-0.08%
|-0.06%
|0.22%
|0.06%
|0.35%
|-0.05%
|0.47%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
In the second half of the day, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver a prepared statement and respond to questions before the Economic Club of New York. The Fed's blackout period will start on Tuesday and Powell could take this opportunity to comment on the policy outlook.
Several Fed policymakers argued earlier in the month that the recent increase in bond yields could allow them to hold the policy rate steady this year. According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a nearly 40% probability that the Fed will raise the policy rate by 25 basis points in December.
In case Powell adopts a dovish tone and says that they could consider holding the policy settings steady given the tighter conditions in the bond market, the USD could come under pressure. On the other hand, the USD is likely to hold its ground if Powell reiterates the data-dependent approach and leave the door open for one more rate increase before the end of the year.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD was last seen fluctuating below 1.0550, where the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart is located. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stays below 50, pointing to a bearish tilt in the near-term outlook.
On the downside, 1.0500 (psychological level, static level) aligns as key support before 1.0450 (end-point of the latest downtrend).
In case the pair rises above 1.0550, 1.0570 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend) could act as immediate resistance before 1.0600.
