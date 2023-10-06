- EUR/USD went into a consolidation phase near 1.0550 following a two-day rebound.
- Nonfarm Payrolls in the US are forecast to rise 170,000 in September.
- 1.0570 aligns as the next resistance for the pair.
EUR/USD stabilized near 1.0550 on Friday after posting gains for two consecutive days. The pair could continue to stretch higher ahead of the weekend in case the September jobs report from the US confirm loosening conditions in the labor market.
The US Dollar (USD) struggled to find demand on Thursday as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continued to correct lower. While speaking at the Economic Club of New York, San Francisco Federal Reserve (Fed) President Mary Daly said that there was no need to do additional tightening following the recent rise in US T-bond yields. This comment put additional weight on the USD and helped EUR/USD hold its ground.
Euro price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.17%
|0.04%
|1.05%
|1.12%
|-0.47%
|0.62%
|-0.25%
|EUR
|-0.20%
|-0.13%
|0.87%
|0.94%
|-0.63%
|0.44%
|-0.43%
|GBP
|-0.05%
|0.13%
|1.00%
|1.07%
|-0.52%
|0.57%
|-0.30%
|CAD
|-1.06%
|-0.88%
|-0.96%
|0.07%
|-1.53%
|-0.43%
|-1.26%
|AUD
|-1.13%
|-0.95%
|-1.08%
|-0.07%
|-1.62%
|-0.53%
|-1.40%
|JPY
|0.43%
|0.64%
|0.53%
|1.50%
|1.56%
|1.11%
|0.20%
|NZD
|-0.63%
|-0.45%
|-0.57%
|0.43%
|0.50%
|-1.09%
|-0.88%
|CHF
|0.21%
|0.43%
|0.29%
|1.30%
|1.36%
|-0.20%
|0.87%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Later in the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release the September jobs report. Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US are forecast to rise 170,000 in September, following the 187,000 increase recorded in August. A reading below 150,000 could attract dovish Fed bets and cause US yields to push lower. According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a 35% probability that the Fed will hike the policy rate by another 25 basis points before the end of the year.
Market participants will also pay close attention to the action in Wall Street. In case risk flows dominate the financial markets on a weak NFP print and US stocks rally heading into the weekend, EUR/USD is likely to end the week on a bullish note.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD stabilized above the upper limit of the descending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rose to 60, pointing to a bullish tilt in the short-term outlook.
On the upside, 1.0570 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend) aligns as immediate resistance. A 4-hour close above that level could attract buyers. In that case, 1.0600 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), psychological level, static level) could be seen as the next recovery target before 1.0640 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).
If EUR/USD returns within the descending channel by making a 4-hour close below 1.0530, additional losses toward 1.0500 (psychological level, static level) and 1.0450 (end-point of the downtrend) could be seen.
