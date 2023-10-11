- EUR/USD climbed to fresh multi-week highs above 1.0600 on Wednesday.
- US Dollar stays under pressure amid retreating T-bond yields.
- Investors will continue to pay close attention to comments from Fed officials.
EUR/USD continued to push higher and following Tuesday's advance and touched its highest level in over two weeks at 1.0630 on Wednesday. Although markets seem to have turned cautious after the latest risk rally, the pair could stretch higher in case Federal Reserve (Fed) officials refrain from confirming additional policy tightening later in the year.
On Tuesday, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic argued that the Fed doesn't need to increase rates any more, calling the policy "sufficiently restrictive to get inflation to 2%." Meanwhile, “if bond yields are tight, that could be the equivalent of another rate hike,” San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly repeated.
The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield was last seen losing more than 1% on the day below 4.6%. Later in the day, Fed Governor Christopher Waller and policymaker Bostic will be speaking. According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a 72.5% probability of the Fed leaving the policy rate unchanged in 2023, suggesting that the USD has more room on the downside in case investors remain convinced that there will not be another rate increase.
The US economic docket will feature the Producer Price Index (PPI) data for September. Ahead of Thursday's highly-anticipated Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, however, investors are likely to ignore the PPI readings. Later in the American session, the Fed will release the minutes of the September policy meeting. Since that meeting took place before the upsurge seen in US yields in late September and early October, market participants are likely to react to comments from officials rather thatn this publication.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 60, suggesting that the pair could post additional gains before turning technically overbought. On the upside, 1.0640 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend) aligns as next resistance before 1.0670, where the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) is located, and 1.0700 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, psychological level).
In case EUR/USD retreates below 1.0570-1.0580 area (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 20-period SMA, 100-period SMA) and starts using that area as resistance, buyers could be discouraged. In that scenario, 1.0540 (50-peirod SMA) and 1.0500 (psychological level, static level) could be seen as support levels.
