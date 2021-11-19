The EUR/USD pair fell notably Friday, dropping below the 1.13 level as the situation in Europe is getting worse each day.
Rising inflation combined with a deteriorating pandemic and ultra dovish ECB could lead to a lockdown-inflation spiral, eventually getting out of control.
Earlier in the session, data showed that German PPI inflation rocketed to 18.4% year-over-year, up from 14.2% previously. Moreover, the monthly change rose to 3.8% from 2.3% in September.
Additionally, the French unemployment rate worsened to 8.1% from 8.0% previously, against expectations of improvement to 7.8%.
Traders paid attention to the ECB's head Cristine Lagarde speech, who once again reiterated that the conditions to raise rates are very unlikely to be satisfied next year (despite nearly 20% PPI inflation in Germany).
From other news, Austria reimposed a complete lockdown for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people for at least ten days. Investors immediately started to price in another lockdown in Germany, as cases are skyrocketing there too.
However, it looks like there won't be a new lockdown in Germany (although nothing can be said with certainty in these times). "There is no discussion over a comprehensive lockdown," outgoing German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in an interview with Bild, adding that there is no legal base anymore for a national lockdown.
The next target for EUR/USD bears could be at June 2020 lows at 1.1170, while the significant level to watch will be at the psychological level of 1.10.
Alternatively, the single currency needs to climb above 1.14 to cancel the immediate bearish threat. Until then, rallies are expected to be sold, and bears remain in control.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plunges to fresh 2021-lows near 1.1250
EUR/USD stayed under heavy bearish pressure on Friday and touched its weakest level since July 2020 near 1.1250. The greenback continues to gather strength on safe-haven flows and renewed coronavirus fears in Europe weigh heavily on the common currency ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD slumps toward 1.3400 on renewed dollar strength
The negative shift witnessed in market sentiment is providing a boost to the safe-haven greenback on Friday and weighing heavily on GBP/USD. The US Dollar Index is closing in on 2021-highs above 96.00 and GBP/USD is pushing lower toward 1.3400.
Gold bulls stay hopeful while above key $1,850 support
Gold price continues to hover in a range above the critical $1,850 support. The latest uptick in gold price can be attributed to a sharp sell-off in the US Treasury yields, as the risk sentiment sour amid inflation and coronavirus concerns.
Bitcoin whales enjoy the price crash to buy over $180 billion worth of BTC
Bitcoin’s third-largest non-exchange whale has accumulated a total of 3038 BTC at an average price of $59,744. Whales and miners have been accumulating Bitcoin in batches throughout the recent drop in BTC price.
Would the rate hikes next year shove the economy into a big, fat slowdown?
The bond market is confounding everyone. The short end needs to go up and a lot, while the long end could turn down if the market comes to perceive that the rate hikes next year will shove the economy into a big, fat slowdown.