Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that USD gained significant ground over EUR in the past week, traded at the current rate of around $1.0947 Today, if it holds the rate above the support level of $1.0940, then we should see it rising towards the resistance level at around $1.1030, otherwise it could drop towards the next support level at around the rate of $1.0880.

