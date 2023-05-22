Share:

Key highlights

EUR/USD started a fresh decline from well above 1.1050.

A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.0840 on the 4-hour chart.

EUR/USD technical analysis

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair settled below the 1.0900 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).

It even traded below the 1.0840 support level. A low is formed near 1.0761 and the pair is now attempting a recovery wave. Immediate resistance is near the 1.0840 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.0840 on the same chart.

The next major resistance is near 1.0885, above which the pair could rise toward the 1.0900 level. The main resistance is now near 1.0940 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours).

On the downside, the pair might find bids near 1.0780. The next major support is near the 1.0760 level. If there is a downside break below the 1.0760 level, the pair could test the 1.0720 support level. The next major support sits near the 1.0650 level.