EUR/USD, despite rebounding late last week, is still clinging to uncomfortably low levels ahead of Wednesday’s Fed interest rate decision.
A textbook symmetrical triangle, thrice tested on either side, is now fully formed on the weekly chart. EUR/USD looks ripe to move big, but the big question is when and in what direction.
If I were a technical purist, I’d say given that price is well past half and closer to two-thirds through the pattern, EUR/USD looks ripe for a big breakout. Traditionally, analysts look to the widest point of the triangle to get a sense of the size of the potential breakout, which in this case is 2,051 pips wide. Any break to the downside could easily see EUR/USD fall below parity.
That said, buyers haven’t hesitated to step in and buy EUR/USD between the 1.08 to 1.03 range, including at the depth of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, price sharply rejected the bottom support of the triangle last week as downside moment shows sign of divergence and the last weekly candle is a definitive hammer. Likewise, already elevated geopolitical risk due to war in the Ukraine has yet to convince markets of parity.
Just how the Fed could shift the calculus around EUR/USD isn’t entirely clear. US interest rate markets are already pricing in substantial amount of interest rate hikes this year. This includes 25 bps on Wednesday. What is much clearer, however, is if EUR/USD doesn’t get up from current levels soon, a bigger fall in EUR/USD begins to look more probable.
All communication, messages, media and links distributed on this channel has been prepared by VARIANSE solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user’s investment objectives, financial situation, or means. The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this publication is not untrue or misleading when published, but VARIANSE does not represent that it is accurate or complete. VARIANSE does not accept any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from any use of this publication. Unless otherwise stated, any views forecasts, or estimates are solely those of the author(s), as of the date of the publication and are subject to change without notice. The information provided herein is not intended to constitute and does not constitute investment advice nor is the information intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sales of any financial instrument. The information contained herein has no regard to the specific investment objects, the financial situation or particular needs of any particular recipient. Relevant and specific professional advice should always be obtained before making any investment decision. It is important to note that past performance is not indicative of future results. VARIANSE is a trading name of VDX Derivatives, authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius. FSC license number C118023323. VARIANSE is also a trading name of VDX Limited and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom. FCA register number 802012. This publication is not directed to residents of the United States and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD nears the 0.7300 level post-Fed’s decision
The AUD/USD pair trades near the 0.7300 level after the US Federal Reserve delivered as expected, promised more action coming up, backed by solid Wall Street's gains. Australian employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs at 1.1040
EUR/USD bounced sharply after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's speech, as he promised more action to maintain inflation under control. The Fed delivered as expected a quarter-point rate hike, hinted at six more hikes this year. EUR/USD at fresh weekly highs in the 1.1040 price zone.
Gold rebounds sharply, shrugged-off Fed’s seven rate hikes announcement
Gold (XAU/USD) prices have rebounded sharply after recording March’s fresh low of around $1,895.00. The precious metal has witnessed significant bids after the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally
Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 16. The rally was brief and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrend.
Fed Quick Analysis: Dovish hike? Powell to push the dollar even higher with a big bazooka Premium
Hawkish now, more hawkish later? The Federal Reserve's dot-plot has shown only a total of seven rate hikes in 2022, below seven that bond markets see – a 25 bps move in every single meeting this year. One down, six more to go. That is moderately bullish for the dollar, and the limited reaction makes sense.